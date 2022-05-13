A slow start to the second day of the Southeastern Conference track and field championships didn't stop LSU's sprinters and hurdlers Friday night.
After the first day of the three-day meet was held up by a 1-hour, 45-minute weather delay Thursday night in Oxford, Mississippi, foul weather pushed back the start of Friday's schedule by 90 minutes.
Cool temperatures, wind and a damp track weren't conducive to great times, but it didn't seem to matter to LSU's speedsters.
It started with the 100-meter hurdles where Alia Armstrong, the national leader, shot out of the starting blocks in the first race of the evening and crossed the finish line in 12.76 seconds.
That held up as the fastest time of the night, a feat that was duplicated a few minutes later by Eric Edwards Jr. in the men's 110-meter hurdles.
Running in the second heat, Edwards posted the fastest time of the day at 13.43 seconds — topping the next-fastest time by more than two-tenths of a second.
They will race for SEC titles on Saturday.
LSU was also strong in the open 100 meters prelims Friday night.
Favour Ofili, who qualified in the 200 meters on Thursday night, easily won her heat of the 100 in 11.29 seconds — leaving star Florida hurdler Grace Stark in her wake.
Running in the same heat, LSU freshman Tionna Beard-Brown made up a lot of ground in the closing strides to join Ofili in the final.
Beard-Brown ran second in the heat in 11.62 seconds, overtaking Stark, who clocked a time of 12.71.
In the men's 100, LSU's Dorian Camel and freshman Godson Oghenebrume both won their preliminary heats to earn sports in the final.
Oghenebrume won his heat in 10.31 seconds after Camel claimed the top spot in the first heat with a 10.43.
The LSU women also picked up a pair of finalists in the 1,500 meters.
Lorena Rangel Batres had the second-fastest time of the qualifying round with a personal-record time of 4 minutes, 16.67 seconds. That pushed her to second on the school's all-time list in the event.
Katy-Ann McDonald, who qualified in the 800 on Thursday night, made it a double when she took the ninth and last spot in the 1,500 with a time of 4:18.03.
And, Nyagoa Bayak finished third in the high jump final with a best of 6 feet, 1¼ inches, which is a personal best.