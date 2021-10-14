lsukentucky.101021 HS 3119.JPG

LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) carries the ball in the second half of the Wildcats' 42-21 win over the Tigers, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The list of projections that don’t have the LSU Tigers making a bowl trip for the second straight season is growing. Add Brad Crawford’s voice at 247Sports.com to that of The Sporting News’ Bill Bender and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com saying LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will be home for the holidays. Conversely, add a new potential destination to the mix for LSU, as Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com has the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl against Miami (Florida). The what? The Gasparilla Bowl, which is Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the Buccaneers and the Outback Bowl, pitting some mix of teams from the SEC, ACC and AAC. For those who don't care whether the Tigers make a minor bowl or not, remember that bowl eligible teams get a maximum of 15 practices leading up to their game. Certainly just about anyone should agree this LSU team could use the extra practice.

THE PROJECTIONS

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance projected

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Miami (Florida)

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl appearance projected

DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance projected

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Iowa State

Erick Smith, USA Today: No bowl appearance projected

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Music City Bowl vs. Iowa State

Bowl guide

Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

All times Central

