The list of projections that don’t have the LSU Tigers making a bowl trip for the second straight season is growing. Add Brad Crawford’s voice at 247Sports.com to that of The Sporting News’ Bill Bender and Jerry Palm of CBSSports.com saying LSU (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will be home for the holidays. Conversely, add a new potential destination to the mix for LSU, as Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com has the Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl against Miami (Florida). The what? The Gasparilla Bowl, which is Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, home of the Buccaneers and the Outback Bowl, pitting some mix of teams from the SEC, ACC and AAC. For those who don't care whether the Tigers make a minor bowl or not, remember that bowl eligible teams get a maximum of 15 practices leading up to their game. Certainly just about anyone should agree this LSU team could use the extra practice.
THE PROJECTIONS
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: No bowl appearance projected
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Miami (Florida)
CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: No bowl appearance projected
DRatings.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina
Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Birmingham Bowl vs. SMU
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: No bowl appearance projected
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Iowa State
Erick Smith, USA Today: No bowl appearance projected
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Music City Bowl vs. Iowa State
Bowl guide
Gasparilla Bowl: 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Tampa, Florida (ESPN)
Birmingham Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Birmingham, Alabama (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)
All times Central