LSU plays No. 9 Auburn, its third game against a top 10 opponent this season, on Saturday inside Tiger Stadium. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game for No. 2 LSU.

1. Defend the front

Florida’s defensive front tested LSU, but Auburn’s defensive line presents a more difficult challenge. Anchored by 6-foot-5, 318-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown — coach Ed Orgeron said he filled the doorway during recruitment — and 6-foot-3, 278-pound defensive end Marlon Davidson, Auburn has one of the most talented defensive lines in the country. They will make plays, Orgeron admitted, but LSU’s offensive line must win one-on-one matchups for the offense to succeed.

2. Use the Schwartz

Sophomore wide receiver Anthony Schwartz broke out last week for Auburn. He had averaged 21.3 yards per touch (nine touches for 192 yards) with two touchdowns, his speed impressive but just a spark in the offense. Auburn focused on him against Arkansas. He had six catches, two carries, 103 total yards and one touchdown during the win. LSU needs to replicate his stat line against Florida: one carry for negative four yards.

3. Stop the run

The success of Auburn’s offense begins with running the football. The Tigers have averaged 239.57 rushing yards per game this season, ranking No. 11 nationally in that category. During its only loss this season, Auburn averaged 3.6 yards per carry and rushed for 124 yards. Stopping Auburn begins by stopping the run, and LSU has only allowed 93.3 rushing yards per game with an average of 2.8 yards per carry.

4. Go 1-0 this week

It sounds simple, but with Alabama looming in the distance, LSU can’t let its focus slip past this game. The Tigers have championship potential this season, but Auburn possess enough talent to pull off an upset if LSU doesn’t come to play. Quarterback Joe Burrow thought LSU lacked focus last week, adding that can’t happen against Auburn. If LSU wants to keep its goals on track, it can’t think about the other team in Alabama.