LSU played one of its most complete games in two season in Sunday’s 65-59 upset of No. 11 Kentucky.
Perhaps no play was more emblematic of the Tigers’ effort than senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris’ blocked shot.
At 5-feet-2, Harris was the shortest player on the floor, but she batted away a layup attempt by the Wildcats’ Tatyana Wyatt midway through the second quarter with a timely defensive rotation.
It also led to some good-natured teasing by Richard-Harris’ teammates. It was the second block of her career.
“Big guard, big guard,” said forward Ayana Mitchell jokingly when the subject came up in postgame interviews.
Said point guard Khayla Pointer: “Yeah, we had fun with it, Jaelyn doesn’t get many blocks. That was a critical play for us.”
The play showed how locked in LSU was on defense. Kentucky made only 14 of 60 field goal attempts and LSU led 45-27 at the end of three quarters before a late Kentucky rally. The final score was deceiving as Ryne Howard hit a three-point shot from half court just before the final horn.
“Ayana seemed so surprised that I actually rotated on defense,” Richard-Harris said with a smile. “They were happy for me. It was good just to be there for the team.
“We have fun this game. I talked to KP (Pointer) after the game we stayed up all night talking about it. We were in the moment. We were enjoying ourselves. Having fun getting the win was a great feeling.”
Richard-Harris’ contribution went well beyond the block. She had a season-highs with 11 points and five rebounds, with two steals and two assists.
“It’s just a hustle play,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “To have her step up like she did, not only defensively but offensively and running the team. The smallest player on the floor getting a block, that kept two points off the board. It’s usually something Faustine (Aifuwa) does for us.”
Cherry picking
Jailin Cherry also showed up big for LSU in a supporting role with a season-high 13 points and six rebounds, matching a her season-high. Cherry’s 4 of 7 on field goal attempts helped LSU’s perimeter shooting, which has been an area of weakness all season.
“When she’s locked in she’s one of our best defenders, rebounders and scorers,” Fargas said of Cherry. “She can be anything and everything for us.”
Mitchell, Aifuwa recognized
Mitchell and Aifuwa were recognized with trophy balls before the Kentucky game. Earlier this season, Mitchell became the 33rd player to score 1,000 points and now has 1,247, putting her at No. 21 all-time. She needs 113 rebounds to become only the fourth player in school history to get 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The others are Maree Jackson, Julie Gross and Sylvia Fowles.
Aifuwa became the eighth LSU player with at least 100 career blocked shots and is now No. 6 all time with 114. She is also 39 rebounds shy of becoming the 31st LSU player with 500 rebounds.
No to oysters
Pointer, who is from Marietta, Georgia, said she’s still getting used to Louisiana cuisine but has drawn the line on oysters after trying the chargrilled variety recently.
“I couldn’t get past what they looked like,” Pointer said. “It was OK for the moment. They were seasoned well and tasted OK, but I probably won’t order them again.”
Pointer wouldn’t even think about trying them raw.
“Someone at the table next to us ordered them raw,” she said. “Queen (teammate Rakell Spencer) actually eats them raw, but she’s from New Orleans. Chargrilled is as close as I’ll get.”