The name of LSU sophomore cornerback Kelvin Joseph is back in the NCAA transfer portal.
Joseph, whose father said "he's not transferring" after he entered and exited the portal in May, has returned into the transfer database, according to a report by AL.com.
LSU defensive back Kelvin Joseph has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 15, 2019
The four-star recruit out of Scotlandville High in Baton Rouge played in 11 of LSU's 13 games in 2018, and recorded 12 tackles and broke up one pass as a true freshman.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Joseph missed one game with an apparent hamstring injury and missed the Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF when he was suspended for a violation of team rules.
The most recent report is the latest transfer news in what seemed to be indecision by Joseph back in May.
Joseph's name was in the portal, but by late afternoon, there was no trace of the player's name in 247Sports' tracking of the transfer portal after the site was updated just before 5 p.m.
"He's not transferring," Joseph's father, Kelvin Sr., told The Advocate then.
Although All-American cornerback Greedy Williams left early for the NFL draft, the secondary has plenty of depth, which includes returning starting safety Grant Delpit, cornerback Kristian Fulton, nickel safety Kary Vincent and projected starting cornerback, true freshman Derek Stingley.
Five other freshmen are coming in at the secondary: Marcel Brooks, Cordale Flott, Maurice Hampton, Raydarious Jones and Jay Ward.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.