LSU true freshman linebacker Donte Starks will not report to preseason camp Aug. 1, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday at a Baton Rouge Rotary Club event at Tiger Stadium.
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound John Ehret graduate did not arrive on campus in June, and Orgeron said at the time that he had not yet arrived on campus because he needed to complete academic requirements.
"We don't know what's going to happen," Orgeron said. "He's not going to report to camp. We're still waiting to see. Hopefully he'll be eligible for this year, but he still has a little bit of work to do."
Junior college transfer Soni Fonua also did not arrive on campus in June due to academics, and he will be reporting to preseason camp on Thursday.
Starks was the No. 10-ranked inside linebacker of the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and he and Alabama native Kendall McCallum were the two inside linebackers of the class.
LSU football returns starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, whom Orgeron said enters spring practice with a "big contest" against returning reserve linebacker Patrick Queen, who backed up former All-American linebacker Devin White last season.
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound Queen, recorded 40 tackles and a sack in 2018, when the Livonia High graduate started in the final three games at outside linebacker.
"Those two guys will be battling for that position," Orgeron said.
Senior Michael Divinity will start at the other inside linebacker position, the "Stack" position, which Divinity moved to from outside linebacker in the spring — a move Orgeron called "one of the biggest moves we made in the offseason."
Orgeron said sophomore Damone Clark will back up Divinity. Orgeron compared the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Southern Lab graduate to "Tarzan," and said "he's going to be an excellent linebacker once he matures and learns how to play the game."
Clark mostly played on special teams as a true freshman last season, when he played in 12 games and recorded one tackle.