LSU projected starting right guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, coach Ed Orgeron said Friday.

As recently as Wednesday at Baton Rouge Rotary Club event, Orgeron spoke of Ingram as a starting offensive lineman.

Orgeron declined to elaborate on the nature of the incident that led to Ingram's replacement. He said it was a violation of team policy, which is set by the university, not him, and did not have a timeline on his possible return to the team.

“We have a policy set in place at the university. He broke that policy. So we just need to see what happens," Orgeron said.

Ingram, a Texas native, played more than 700 snaps and started all 12 games in 2017.

It's likely that Damien Lewis will slide in at starter during Ingram's suspension. Chasen Hines will work behind Garrett Brumfield at left guard.

Lewis was one of the nation's top junior college offensive lineman in 2016 and rated as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before going to LSU.

Brumfield started all 13 games at left guard in 2017 and was named second-team All Southeastern Conference.

Hines, a freshman, will transition back from defensive line to offensive line.

Going into camp, Orgeron named the starters: sophomore Saahdiq Charles at left tackle, senior Garrett Brumfield at left guard, sophomore Lloyd Cushenberry III at center, sophomore Ed Ingram at right guard, and sophomore Austin Deculus at right tackle.

Now that lineup might be Charles at LT, Brumfield at LG, Cushenberry at center, Lewis at RG and Deculus at RT.

LSU hits the practice field Saturday for the first time and opens the season against top-10-ranked Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.