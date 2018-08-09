LSU and Florida State will play a pair of neutral site games in 2022 and 2023, according to a report Thursday by college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
McMurphy wrote that the Tigers and Seminoles will play in 2022 in New Orleans and 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Previous reports said LSU and FSU been at work on at least one neutral site game. The game in 2022 will be the first scheduled meeting between the schools since 1991, a 27-16 Florida State victory in Tiger Stadium.
A report last week from the Greenville (South Carolina) News quoted Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich as saying his school is working on a game or games with LSU, either with a home-and-home series or a neutral site game.
LSU deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry, who handles the school’s football scheduling, declined comment.