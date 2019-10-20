STARKVILLE, Miss. — Welcome to Film Room, where we'll break down significant portions from LSU's last football game.
LSU 36, Mississippi State 13
How It Happened
Green dogs and red zones: It was a slow start in Starkville for LSU, a game in which the Tigers had trouble in the red zone, gave up three sacks and Heisman contender quarterback Joe Burrow had an, ahem, wardrobe malfunction.
LSU made three trips within Mississippi State's 20 on its first three drives, and the Tigers only came away with field goals.
Why?
Well, partly, it's the same reason LSU surrendered three sacks. Burrow said Mississippi State was using "Green Dog" blitzes — a scheme where a defender rushes the quarterback when he sees his man coverage assignment stay in to pass block.
It's an interesting scheme to use against LSU. It would seem to be pretty handy against run-pass option schemes, too, since defenders are devoting their reads to the running back, which is the first read in that system.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop understands RPOs as much as any defensive coach. He's been with one of the offense's creators, Joe Moorhead, at Penn State, and he certainly was aware that LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady was using the schemes in the potent Tigers offense.
The Green Dog blitzes flustered Burrow from the beginning of the game.
"We knew coming in they were going to do some of it," Burrow said afterward. "We didn't know how much they were going to do. But, you know, you feel it. As the game goes on in the first quarter, you can feel it when the backs block, they start triggering."
- Mississippi State appears to use a Green Dog blitz on its first play of the game (see Tweet below). Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire stays in to pass block, and Bulldogs linebacker Leo Lewis blitzes. LSU used Edwards-Helaire more in pass protection against Florida, which helped the Tigers not give up any sacks. A few plays later, Edwards-Helaire runs out in a route to the sideline, and Mississippi State doesn't blitz.
Joe Burrow said Mississippi State was using Green Dog blitzes — a scheme where a defender blitzes when he sees his man coverage assignment stay in to pass block.Here’s Play 1.Clyde Edwards-Helaire pass blocks.Leo Lewis blitzes. #LSU pic.twitter.com/dDtoRJvxfy— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 20, 2019
- Mississippi State wasn't completely restricted to this one blitz scheme. Several times, when LSU was in an empty set, Shoop sent five defenders into the backfield. This happened on the first drive, when LSU faced a third-and-7 at the MSU 42 (pictured right). Burrow went empty, and the Bulldogs rushed five. Defensive end Marquiss Spencer stunted inside and came free up the middle, hitting Burrow just as he delivered a pass over the middle to Justin Jefferson, who ran for a 19-yard gain to the MSU 23.
- But the Green Dog blitz appeared to be even more effective in the red zone. On second-and-goal at the MSU 2 (pictured right), Lewis seems to be keying on Edwards-Helaire again. By the time Burrow hands off the zone-read to Edwards-Helaire, Lewis is already charging toward the hole. This causes a problem in LSU's zone blocking scheme. Center Lloyd Cushenberry and right guard Damien Lewis regularly double the defensive tackle within the blocking scheme, and Lewis will usually scrape off to go block at the second level. On this play, Lewis (pointed out) has to scrape off early to block Lewis. That leaves Cushenberry at a disadvantage, and the Bulldogs tackle pushes into the backfield enough to get in Edwards-Helaire's way. The play slows down enough, and Edwards-Helaire is stuffed by two tacklers short of the goal line.
- LSU returned to its empty set on third-and-goal at the MSU 3 (pictured right), and the Bulldogs blitzed against that package again. Leo Lewis (pointed out) blitzes on a straight path to hit Burrow, forcing a quick throw to Ja'Marr Chase in the end zone, which fell incomplete. "The one thing defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said about Joe Burrow is 'he's too comfortable,'" CBS analyst Gary Danielson said on the broadcast. "And Leo Lewis coming from the left side, Burrow could feel it, and he had to throw it and anticipate the throw. He knew he was going to take the hit."
- If Burrow was uncertain about whether Mississippi State was using Green Dog blitzes, it was almost certainly proven on LSU's second trip to the red zone. On third-and-goal at the MSU 5 (pictured in Tweet below), Edwards-Helaire shifts from Burrow's left side to his right, and the inside linebackers visibly trade him off. Edwards-Helaire blocked, MSU blitzes, and Burrow had to flush out of the pocket before his pass attempt to Derrick Dillon fell incomplete.
Another look at a Green Dog blitz.This is red zone opportunity No. 2 for #LSU.If Burrow was uncertain about the Green Dogs, this play proved it fully. You can see CEH shift from left to right and the inside backers visibly trading him off.He blocks. They blitz. pic.twitter.com/kZWRvUn5NT— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 20, 2019
- It's unclear whether Mississippi State uses another Green Dog blitz on LSU's third trip to the red zone; but based on the previous two drives, it's fair to assume that's the case. On first-and-goal at the MSU 10 (pictured right), Edwards-Helaire stays in to block on the left edge, and Lewis blitzes through an open hole on the left side and sacks Burrow for a six-yard loss. The backward play was enough to force LSU's third field goal of the game.
- So how did LSU break through? Fast forward to right before the end of the first half. It's LSU's fourth trip to the MSU red zone, first-and-goal at the 8 (pictured right). It appears LSU anticipated the Bulldogs blitz, and the Tigers organized a formation to where LSU's Chase was lined up in the slot right in front of Lewis. On the snap, Lewis charged, and Chase's route snuck right behind him. Burrow delivered the open throw for a touchdown to go up 22-7.
Lagniappe: And now for something completely different... Perhaps the wackiest play in LSU's season, and it didn't even end up counting. Mississippi State was driving pretty well against the LSU defense, stretching plays to the outside using plenty of pre-snap motions and movements.
LSU safety Grant Delpit said the Tigers were expecting this from Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs still had early success. On LSU's second defensive drive, Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader handed off to running back Kylin Hill, who hurdled LSU safety Kary Vincent for a short gain.
On the play (see Tweet series below), slot receiver Isaiah Zuber comes back toward the quarterback on the play, and Hill even fakes a pitch to Zuber before turning up field.
Bulldogs receiver Deddrick Thomas does the same comeback as Zuber a few plays later. This time, Hill pitches the football, and Thomas tossed a flea-flicker to Shrader, who completed a deep pass to Hill.
LSU safety Grant Delpit nearly disrupted the whole thing. He charged into the backfield, then broke down to guard Thomas like he was defending a basketball goal, and Thomas flipped the ball to Shrader.
"I don't know what happened," Delpit said afterward. "I should have made the play."
Turned out, Hill committed offensive pass interference, and the trick play was eliminated.
Four plays later, Mississippi State punted.
A play where Kylin Hill added to his highlight reel with a hurdle of Kary Vincent also set up one of the strangest plays of the season in any #LSU game.Slot receiver Isaiah Zuber (12) comes back toward the quarterback on the play... pic.twitter.com/mLZb057lt7— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 20, 2019