As is often the case, the LSU defense had a big hand in the Tigers' nonconference win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.
But it wasn't pretty at times and certainly wasn't the artistic success the Tigers have become known for on that side of the ball, especially in the eyes of coach Ed Orgeron.
No. 6 LSU survived an upset bid by 20-point underdog Louisiana Tech in Tiger Stadium when the defense, stung by a pair of touchdowns by the visitors in the second half, dug in late and made the plays it needed to hold on for a 38-21 victory.
"I was worried about it all week," Orgeron said of his team coming off an emotional 22-21 road upset of then-No. 7 Auburn. "But we get up 24-0. ... I thought we were playing a good clean game and came ready to play, but those guys kept on fighting."
The Tigers offense came up with a big drive in the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to three points, and the defense did just enough late to secure LSU's fourth straight victory.
"We didn't come out the second half ready to go," Orgeron said after his team allowed 417 total yards with Tech's J'Mar Smith throwing for 330. "Our guys just didn't play good enough. They made some plays, made some big throws. We kept on fighting, but it wasn't good enough."
LSU's defense helped build a 24-0 lead in the second quarter with two takeaways that came off a slow-starting Louisiana Tech offense although the Bulldogs made up for that later when they put a big scare into the Tigers.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Dave Aranda's defense set up the Tigers' offense for a pair of quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter on a fumble recovery and an interception of Smith, who dazzled later.
The first takeaway came when, with LSU leading 7-0, cornerback Kristian Fulton stripped Tech wide receiver Adrian Hardy of the ball after he caught a 13-yard pass from Smith.
LSU inside linebacker Devin White scooped up the ball and headed to the goal line, but he stepped out of bounds at the Tech 3 after a 29-yard return.
The offense took it from there, with running back Nick Brossette scoring his second touchdown of the game on a 1-yard blast on the first play of the second quarter to cap a three-play drive.
After LSU extended the lead to 17-0, fifth-year senior Ed Paris, who entered the game when Grant Delpit was injured and had to go to the locker room, came up with the first interception of his career.
A pass from Smith to Rhashid Bonnette went through Bonnette's hands, and Paris came up with the ball to set up a 28-yard touchdown dash by Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the next play.
Then, in the fourth quarter, nose tackle Ed Alexander and defensive end Glen Logan stopped Smith on a fourth-down sneak that led to another touchdown by Edwards-Helaire, a 1-yarder with 2:23 to play.
"That fourth-down stop was a big deal," Orgeron said.
Despite the win, it didn't feel good enough to anyone, not Orgeron or White, LSU's All-American linebacker.
"We had to finish the game," White said of Tech pulling to within three points with 12:57 still to play. "We had to make the plays they were making; we should have been making those plays.
"We didn't win our one-on-ones," he said. "We came out winning everything, but we kind of let up on the gas. At the end, we put some more gas in the tank and we finished it out. It's a win, but we have to learn from it."