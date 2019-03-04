Prospects often field out of the box questions while attending the NFL combine, and sometimes they respond with quirky anecdotes.
Former LSU corner back Greedy Williams was asked one of those questions over the weekend in Indianapolis while working out for NFL scouts and coaches.
The projected first round pick was asked about LSU head coach Ed Orgeron's choice of energy drink, which prompted Williams to tell a story about Orgeron slamming a full Red Bull against his chest.
"It kind of got everybody pumped," Williams said.
Can't see the Tweet below? Click here.
greedy williams just told me that ed orgeron smashed a red bull on his chest in a meeting pic.twitter.com/YldPCr8uNF— charles mcdonald (lakers 30-32) (@FourVerts) March 3, 2019
Williams wowed Monday morning when he ran an official 4.37 time in the 40-yard dash.
At LSU, the Shreveport native started all 23 games and finished with eight interceptions in two seasons.