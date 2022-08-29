Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has a blunt message for LSU fans.
“You’ve been spoiled. Like, you know that, right?” he said. “I think if anybody's got the expectation that our kicker will be able to go out and ping a 58-yarder because Cade (York) could do it — I don't think that's fair to the guys in the program.”
On this LSU team, with so many fresh faces, transfers and a remade coaching staff, the Tigers' group of specialists — one of their most dependable units for so long — will be completely new, as well.
York, the strong-legged former LSU kicker, was selected in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns this spring, the NFL's highest-drafted kicker since 2016. Among the many clutch kicks he made was that 57-yard field goal against Florida in 2020, the longest an LSU kicker in school history — and he did it in a thick fog that prevented him from even seeing the uprights.
LSU has a handful of kickers on this year's roster, all competing to take York’s place — including true freshman Nathan Dibert, the No. 6-ranked prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings. The Tigers have several others, including redshirt freshman Damian Ramos, sophomore Ezekeal Mata and Northwestern graduate transfer Trey Finison.
So far, Ramos appears to be ahead in the competition. In LSU's open preseason scrimmage, he made all the extra points and connected on a 54-yarder during a two-minute drill in front of the coaching staff.
Ramos was a five-star prospect by Chris Sailor Kicking, a program for kickers partnered with the Adidas All-American Bowl, meaning that he had potential to be a Power Five freshman year starter.
Whoever wins the job should expect to keep it, coach Brian Kelly said.
“When we make a decision on the kicker, we're all in,” Kelly said. “We're not going to change the way we operate the game and protect anybody.”
Kelly has not yet said who will assume kickoff duties, either.
That, too, is a position that opened after a trusted veteran left campus. Avery Atkins left LSU after four years as a rock-solid kickoff specialist who had 227 career touchbacks.
“I think we're still in the process of making a decision on kickoffs. It is extremely competitive,” Kelly said Monday. “We feel like that decision is probably going to be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
While the kicker can make or break a team within a matter of seconds, there were still other positions to determine on special teams, but both Kelly and Polian said they're comfortable with the depth at each spot.
The punter
The closest thing to a sure thing is punter Jay Bramblett, a senior transfer from Notre Dame. He was the first specialist teams to earn a starting position, though his backup, Peyton Todd, has grown a “mile” from where he was in the spring, Polian said.
Slade Roy, a transfer from ECU, will be the long snapper. Bramblett will hold on field goals.
Bramblett averaged 43.1 yards on 51 punts last year for Notre Dame, but it isn’t just his skill that stands out. He’s also the only player from Notre Dame to have joined Kelly at LSU.
“I know that as we've gone through this camp ... there were some firsts for our football team in the way that coach Kelly does things, and a lot of veterans use Jay as a resource in terms of ‘Hey, what is coach looking for here?’ ” Polian said. “I think that that became valuable in the locker room.”
The return specialists
Multiple players have worked at the punt and kick returning game. So far, wide receiver Malik Nabers and nickel safety Sage Ryan have worked on punt returns, while Armoni Goodwin and Sevyn Banks have worked on returning kickoffs.
“I didn't know a lot about Sage Ryan,” Polian said. “Cortez (Hankton, the receivers coach) and I were talking over the summer about possible candidates in the return game, and a bunch of guys came to us to say, ‘Go back and watch Sage’s high school film; he's an electric offensive player,’ and we put him back there and he’s a natural catcher.”
The gunners
Safeties Major Burns, Jay Ward and Greg Brooks Jr. have all worked at the gunner positions, but Polian hasn’t ruled out putting freshmen in those spots so that the veterans can focus on their positions on defense.
“When you have a young player like (linebacker) Harold Perkins or (cornerback) Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, who will at some point play this year, special teams is a great place to get them used to the speed of the game,” Polian said.