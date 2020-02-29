LSU beat Texas A&M 64-50 on Saturday.

It was a grinder of a win, thanks largely to the offensively challenged Aggies. Clunky, dirtied up, hard to watch at times. That seemed especially true with such a pure shooter like former Tigers’ sensation Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf being honored at halftime, a banner bearing his name and No. 35 taking its place among other LSU greats.

But from the kidney stones, a milestone for the LSU program emerged.

The Tigers went to 20-9 on Saturday, and 11-5 in the Southeastern Conference. Not eye-popping numbers, for a lot of basketball powerhouses, but fertilizer and good sunlight for the kind of program Will Wade is trying to grow at LSU (assuming another NCAA shoe doesn’t drop on him, of course).

It hits you, sometimes, the dichotomy, the ying and yang, the greatness and grimness that is the history of LSU basketball. It’s written in the five names and jersey numbers that now hang from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center catwalk — Maravich, Abdul-Rauf, Bob Pettit, Rudy Macklin and Shaquille O’Neal — five names that can stand up to any five from any traditional basketball power. It’s written in the history of an LSU program that has had as many double-digit SEC losing seasons as double-digit winning ones (30 each).

Then there are these fun facts:

• This is only the fourth time since 1992-93 that LSU has won 20 or more games in back-to-back seasons.

• LSU’s 48 combined wins the past two seasons (the Tigers went 28-7 in 2018-19) are the fourth-most in a two-year span in program history, behind 56 from 1979-81, 50 from 1985-87 and 49 from 1978-80.

• If LSU makes the NCAA tournament, which Saturday’s win makes a lot more probable though still not a complete lock, it will be just the fourth time since 1991-92 that LSU has reached The Big Dance.

Pair these seasons with Wade’s first, an 18-15 record that included an NIT appearance and victory, and you have the syllables that form the word at the heart of Wade’s message Saturday:

Con-sist-en-cy.

“We still have more work to do,” Wade said. “But we took a good step forward today. We said when we got here we want to be a consistent program.”

Wade is always blunt when it comes to his program and his teams. He started by talking of the 50 points LSU allowed to the Aggies, tied for the fewest allowed by the Tigers in his LSU tenure, by sarcastically saying his team usually gives up 50 in the first half. He continued that by saying LSU is not going to be the program that wins the SEC or goes to the NCAA tournament Sweet 16 every year like it did last season.

“But we can be a top four program and competing for the double bye (in the SEC tournament), and every three or four years win (the league) and bust through to the third weekend (the Final Four) every 5-10 years,” he said. “Be a consistent program.”

Wade is 100 percent correct. Kentucky won the SEC for the 1,056th time Saturday (OK, it’s really just 49) with a victory over Auburn. That helped LSU, thanks to Florida’s loss at Tennessee, vault back into a second-place SEC tie with Auburn with two games to go (Auburn has the tiebreaker on LSU based on the game LSU blew at Auburn on Feb. 8).

LSU is never going to be Kentucky in basketball, just like Kentucky is never going to be LSU in football. But LSU’s 11 SEC titles are the second-most behind Big Blue all-time. Only UK (17), Arkansas (six) and Florida (five) have more Final Four appearances than LSU (four), the three SEC programs that have won the NCAA tournament. LSU should be one of the SEC’s better basketball programs, one that is in the NCAA or NIT every year and breaks through for a banner season once or twice or three times a decade.

This isn’t likely to be that banner season. The Tigers, and their fans, ultimately are likely to have to be satisfied with a top-four SEC finish, maybe a foray into the SEC tournament semis, a trip to the NCAA tournament and perhaps a victory there. Anything more would be lagniappe this time around.

Next year, if not too many players leave and recruits like Cam Thomas prove to be all that, and there isn’t upheaval in the LSU coaching office, could be another special year again for the Tigers. At least they can see what a consistent, winning program is supposed to look like, and what LSU can be in that regard.