The Southeastern Conference wheeled out its coaches’ All-SEC team team and honors Tuesday on the eve of this week's league tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Predictably, a lot of them took the safe route to Music City.

John Calipari, of regular-season champion Kentucky, was named coach of the year. It’s a safe bet to pick the coach of the champs in a season filled with a lot of parity like this one. Personally, I would have picked Mississippi State’s Ben Howland for piloting the Bulldogs from an 0-3 SEC start to an SEC tournament double bye as the No. 4 seed.

The coaches also picked Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley as their player of the year. Again, a safe choice for a key player from the SEC champion. At least they didn’t go for his UK teammate, Ashton “Instagram cash” Hagans.

Again, in a league with no Zion Williamson-like super standout, you could have gone in a lot of directions. Arkansas’ Mason Jones, the SEC’s leading scorer. Breein Tyree from Ole Miss, who ranks No. 2. Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, who is projected to be the top pick in a soft NBA draft. Or Nick Richards, Kentucky’s rim-protecting presence in the middle.

But how about LSU senior guard Skylar Mays?

To be fair, Mays was certainly not ignored by the SEC coaches. He was one of nine first-teamers (is it a baseball team or a basketball team? Whatever.) and was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the year. This a day after being named the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Division I Academic All-America of the Year.

But if you were picking an MVP instead of a player of the year, it would be Mays.

No offense to Quickley, but he’s just another thoroughbred recruit in the Kentucky stable. Mays is a talent, a player coach Will Wade says should be playing professional for years to come, but a player who built his game on toughness and smarts as much as anything.

And the numbers aren’t shabby, either. Mays ranks eighth in the SEC in scoring with 16.7 points per game, fourth in steals with 1.8 per game and fifth in free-throw percentage at 85.4.

But more than that, Mays is the epitome of what you want a student-athlete to be. Not one you have to worry about being implicated in an eyebrow-raising video like Hagans, flashing a wad of cash equal to the gross national product of French Guyana. Not one who isn’t going to class. Not one who isn’t going to be a leader on and off the court. He’s the whole package, and frankly the most well-rounded package of any LSU basketball player I can think of in quite some time. The kind of person you could say you’d want your son to grow up to be like.

“He’s in a walk-in class right now,” Wade said. “He needed it for graduation. I said, ‘you’re the only one that saves the easy credits for last. Everybody gets the easy credits out of the way early on.’

“His weeks are packed. He gets more done in a short amount of time than most folks. He’s up early; he’s an early riser. A lot of times he gets his basketball work done in the morning so he can clear his day for academics. He’s got labs that some of our other guys don’t have. We maneuver our practice schedule around his classes and labs. This is why he is going to be so successful.”

Maybe the coaches knocked off a few style points, wishing Mays was in med school already. But Wade has repeatedly insisted Mays’ career as a doctor will have to wait. His basketball career, Wade says, is no where near its end. He sites Mays’ career stats, which have already made him the only player in LSU history with at least 1,600 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals.

“He’s going to be a basketball player first, and then he’ll get back to the medical stuff,” Wade said. “You can go through the stats all you want. He is competing at the highest level here. He’s competing at the highest level in one of the most challenging majors on our campus. He basically wins at both of them.”

Are Mays’ shoulders broad enough to put the Tigers on them and carry LSU to deep runs in the SEC and NCAA tournaments? Probably not without some help from Javonte Smart or Trendon Watford or Darius Days. But Mays is the secret sauce that makes the whole LSU operation greater than the sum of its parts.

The 2020-21 Tigers will probably be more talented on paper than this year’s team.

But finding someone to fill all the slots Mays does? That will probably take a couple of players. MVPs don’t just come along every season.