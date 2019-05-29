Newly hired LSU football passing game coordinator Joe Brady opened up on his expectations for the Tigers offense during a radio call Wednesday morning.

While speaking on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge, Brady, who was hired from the nearby New Orleans Saints, was asked if he expects to see the offense "turn the corner."

"I tell people all the time, get their popcorn ready," Brady said. "I believe in this offense."

Brady also talked about his relationship with the Saints and LSU coaching staffs, the transition from the NFL to college football and more during the call.

You can listen to the full interview here.

The 28-year-old former Saints assistant has been called a "game changer" by Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

Earlier in the off season, Orgeron said Brady is "an expert" in the run-pass option offense, which is something he said he's been working toward since he was hired full-time head coach after the 2016 season.

While speaking on Off the Bench on Wednesday, Brady said the LSU offense will have a new look but wouldn't go into great detail.

"We've got to keep some of those details close to the vest," he said.