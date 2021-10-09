Score by quarters
LSU 0 0 7 14 — 21
Kentucky 7 7 14 14 — 42
First quarter
KENTUCKY: Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3 pass from Will Levis at 6:17 (Matt Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 44 yards, 4:55. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on a DeAndre Square sack and fumble against Max Johnson and recover by Josaih Hayes at the LSU 44. Levis starts the drive with a 9-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to the LSU 35. Levis 20 pass to Isaiah Epps on third-and-7 gives Kentucky a first-and-goal at the 10. WILDCATS 7, TIGERS 0.
Second quarter
KENTUCKY: Robinson 11 pass from Levis at 14:54 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 5-69-2:31. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 17 run up the middle to midfield. Levis 34 pass to Justin Rigg to the LSU 16. WILDCATS 14, TIGERS 0.
Third quarter
KENTUCKY: Levis 1 run at 10:57 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 7-75-4:03. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 17 run up the middle to midfield. Levis 34 pass to Justin Rigg to the LSU 16. WILDCATS 21, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run at 6:43 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-4:14. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 17-yard pass to Kayshion Boutte to the LSU 44. Davis-Price 8 run to the Kentucky 48. Johnson 10 pass to Boutte to the 38. Davis-Price 30 run to the UK 8. WILDCATS 21, TIGERS 7.
KENTUCKY: Levis 5 run at 1:06 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 10-75-5:37. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 11 run to the LSU 41. Kavosiey Smoke 14 run to the LSU 20. WILDCATS 28, TIGERS 7.
Fourth quarter
KENTUCKY: JuTahn McClain 25 pass from Levis at 12:07 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 3-56-1:19. KEY PLAYS: Levis 16 pass to Robinson to the LSU 40. Smoke 15 run to the 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 7.
LSU: Malik Nabers 41 pass form Johnson at 11:03 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:04. KEY PLAYS: Personal foul on Hayes gives LSU a first down at the LSU 40. Davis-Price 11 run to the UK 41. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 14.
LSU: Davis-Price 2 run at 5:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-78-3:24. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 15 pass to Nabers to the LSU 41. Johnson 37 pass to Boutte to the UK 22. Davis-Price 3 run on fourth-and-2 to the 11 keeps the drive alive. Davis-Price 9 run to the 2. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 21.
KENTUCKY: Rodriguez run at 4:23 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 4-44-1:04. KEY PLAY: Rodriguez 14 run to the LSU 25. WILDCATS 42, TIGERS 21.
FINAL SCORE: Kentucky 42, LSU 21
RECORDS: Kentucky 6-0, 4-0 SEC; LSU 3-3, 1-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 61.690 (paid)
NEXT GAME: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN)
Sheldon Mickles