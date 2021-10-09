lsukentucky.101021 HS 1950.JPG

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates in the end zone after scoring in the first half against LSU, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Score by quarters

LSU 0 0 7 14 — 21

Kentucky 7 7 14 14 — 42

First quarter

KENTUCKY: Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3 pass from Will Levis at 6:17 (Matt Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 9 plays, 44 yards, 4:55. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on a DeAndre Square sack and fumble against Max Johnson and recover by Josaih Hayes at the LSU 44. Levis starts the drive with a 9-yard pass to Wan'Dale Robinson to the LSU 35. Levis 20 pass to Isaiah Epps on third-and-7 gives Kentucky a first-and-goal at the 10. WILDCATS 7, TIGERS 0.

Second quarter

KENTUCKY: Robinson 11 pass from Levis at 14:54 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 5-69-2:31. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 17 run up the middle to midfield. Levis 34 pass to Justin Rigg to the LSU 16. WILDCATS 14, TIGERS 0.

Third quarter

KENTUCKY: Levis 1 run at 10:57 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 7-75-4:03. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 17 run up the middle to midfield. Levis 34 pass to Justin Rigg to the LSU 16. WILDCATS 21, TIGERS 0.

LSU: Tyrion Davis-Price 1 run at 6:43 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 9-75-4:14. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 17-yard pass to Kayshion Boutte to the LSU 44. Davis-Price 8 run to the Kentucky 48. Johnson 10 pass to Boutte to the 38. Davis-Price 30 run to the UK 8. WILDCATS 21, TIGERS 7.

KENTUCKY: Levis 5 run at 1:06 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 10-75-5:37. KEY PLAYS: Rodriguez 11 run to the LSU 41. Kavosiey Smoke 14 run to the LSU 20. WILDCATS 28, TIGERS 7.

Fourth quarter

KENTUCKY: JuTahn McClain 25 pass from Levis at 12:07 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 3-56-1:19. KEY PLAYS: Levis 16 pass to Robinson to the LSU 40. Smoke 15 run to the 25 sets up the touchdown on the next play. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 7.

LSU: Malik Nabers 41 pass form Johnson at 11:03 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-75-1:04. KEY PLAYS: Personal foul on Hayes gives LSU a first down at the LSU 40. Davis-Price 11 run to the UK 41. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 14.

LSU: Davis-Price 2 run at 5:29 (York kick). DRIVE: 11-78-3:24. KEY PLAYS: Johnson 15 pass to Nabers to the LSU 41. Johnson 37 pass to Boutte to the UK 22. Davis-Price 3 run on fourth-and-2 to the 11 keeps the drive alive. Davis-Price 9 run to the 2. WILDCATS 35, TIGERS 21.

KENTUCKY: Rodriguez run at 4:23 (Ruffolo kick). DRIVE: 4-44-1:04. KEY PLAY: Rodriguez 14 run to the LSU 25. WILDCATS 42, TIGERS 21.

FINAL SCORE: Kentucky 42, LSU 21

RECORDS: Kentucky 6-0, 4-0 SEC; LSU 3-3, 1-2 SEC

ATTENDANCE: 61.690 (paid)

NEXT GAME: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday (ESPN)

Sheldon Mickles

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

