Less than a month before Kim Mulkey was hired at LSU, the Tigers made another key acquisition that as one player said was “the piece that was missing.”
Forward Autumn Newby took a bold step to transfer from Vanderbilt to join her best friend from back home in Georgia, Khayla Pointer, and might be the one LSU player enjoying the ride to the NCAA tournament more than any.
The ride continues when No. 6 LSU plays Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday’s Kentucky-Mississippi State game.
The 25-4 Tigers' strength is at guard, but Newby solidified the front line as a starter in 25 games after three years of losing every SEC tournament first round game and never finishing higher than 12th. The Commodores won three fewer games in three years (28) than the Tigers won this season. Newby opted out of last season because of COVID-19.
Pointer’s recruiting efforts paid off in two directions.
“This has been a dream come true for me,” said Newby, who has averaged 6.5 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds.
“We joke about this, but she brought me out of retirement to come play. Being able to reunite with her and play for Kim Mulkey was something I never thought I’d be able to do. Playing at this high level, being ranked high — any ranking was the highest I’d been — is incredible.
“Being a two-seed and host, all these things, are amazing. The fans have been incredible all season. The love and support is crazy. The people that show up for women’s basketball games has been amazing. I’m really excited to see how it goes for the NCAA tournament because I know it's going to be a great show out for us.”
Newby and Pointer, along with Georgia guard Que Morrison won an AAU national title. They joked about trying to get Morrison to transfer to LSU.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to do my last round with anybody else,” Newby said. “We were trying to get (Que) over here before the season started. It didn’t work out. (Khayla’s) my best friend on and off the court. We’ve had that chemistry for a long time.
Pointer, a fifth-year senior, called Newby the team’s “glue.” In addition to her rebounding skills, she usually guards the opponent’s best big. Although she missed the LSU victory against Vanderbilt with an injury, she will have a triumphant return to Nashville this week.
“She’s my sister, my best friend,” Pointer said. “We hang out all the time, on-court, off-court. Even in the offseason when I’d go back to Georgia we’d hang out.
“Autumn is relentless. You can’t keep her off the boards, her attitude and energy. That was the piece that was missing. She is the glue to the team and does not get enough credit. I’m so happy she’s on my team and I don’t have to go against her every day.”
Morris still questionable
Mulkey said injured guard and second-leading scorer Alexis Morris is still day-to-day with an MCL sprain but that Morris will make the trip. The LSU coach hinted that she’s leaning against playing Morris since LSU’s place in the NCAA tournament is likely locked in regardless of what happens in the SEC tournament.
LSU was listed as a No. 2 seed in the Spokane Regional in the last NCAA selection committee reveal earlier this week and No. 7 national seed.
“I’ll have to decide whether I’m letting her dress out or not,” Mulkey said. “She’s one of those that might go check herself into the ballgame if she has a uniform on.
All players, including Logyn McNeil who missed the year because of preseason knee surgery, are making the trip.
“She hasn’t made any trips this year,” Mulkey said. “I feel once you get to the postseason, let everybody enjoy it.”