John Jones says it just depends on the situation.
So sometimes if the Texas Southern University guard needs to ask a question or get the attention of his coach, he'll say "Coach," just like his teammates do.
Other times, he may blurt out "Dad."
"It varies," Jones said. "But if I really need his attention, I'll say 'Dad.' I know he's not going to ignore that one."
For Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones, it probably doesn't really matter which name he is called.
He is just proud to hear both.
Getting to coach his son is something Johnny always wanted to do.
Getting to play for his dad is something John always wanted to do.
They always talked about it.
So for Johnny Jones, a former player, assistant coach and head coach at LSU, and John Jones, a former standout guard at University High in Baton Rouge, these past three years together have been special. This next ride on their basketball journey, no matter how long it lasts, will mean even more.
They get to share the biggest stage in college basketball Thursday when SWAC champion Texas Southern plays Mount St. Mary's in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.
Forty years after Johnny played as a freshman on LSU's 1981 Final Four team, his son gets to actually play in the NCAA tournament, too.
This is their third season together at Texas Southern.
"To have this opportunity to be around him every day and watch his growth has certainly been special to say the least," said the elder Jones, a DeRidder native. "I'm very fortunate, thankful and blessed. With my coaching jobs and me traveling so much, I missed a lot of time watching him grow up. So these last few years have been great. I think I've done a good job of leaving our practice and our games at the gym and allowing home to be home. That's something I had to learn."
Jones, who spent 12 seasons as an assistant at LSU under Dale Brown from 1984-1997, later became the head coach before the school let him go in 2017 after five seasons. He spent the following season as an assistant at the University of Nevada, where John was a walk-on freshman.
Nevada won the Mountain West regular season title that year and reached the Sweet 16. John didn't see any action in that tourney.
Johnny took the job at Texas Southern the next season and his son came with him. The 6-foot guard played his part this season in helping his dad lead his third different school to the NCAA tournament. Jones guided North Texas to the tournament in 2007 and 2010 and LSU in 2015. Only 15 coaches have led more than three different schools to the tournament.
On Tuesday, Jones tweeted pictures of him and his son posing at those NCAA tournaments over the years. Each pose was the same. Johnny with his arms folded and John standing beside him with his arms over his head. The oldest photo was from the North Texas tournament appearance in 2007 when John was just 8 years old. North Texas played its first round game in New Orleans that year, making it even more memorable for a certain kid.
"I just remember being young and not knowing all that goes on with March Madness," John said. "For it to be in Louisiana, it was just a great experience. I remember them playing Memphis and seeing that competition. It was an inspiration. Now to be 22 in my senior year and playing for him in the same tournament a decade later is crazy. It's funny how things come full circle."
It almost didn't come full circle.
If Texas Southern guard Michael Weathers hadn't buried a clutch 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the SWAC tournament semifinals against No. 2 seed Jackson State to force overtime on Friday, Texas Southern would be at home.
Johnny would be just "Dad" instead of "Coach" this week.
Texas Southern won in overtime, then beat top-seed Prairie View the next day, showing the resiliency Jones has tried to instill in his team in this crazy season. There were canceled games because of COVID. The city of Houston was hit by a winter storm that damaged the court at Texas Southern's arena, forcing the team to move two games to a gym about 30 minutes away from campus.
The Tigers withstood all the adversity, much to the delight of Johnny Jones, who could breathe a sigh of relief after winning the conference tournament. A lot of pressure comes when trying to make sure your son's past basketball success continues. John Jones had already won three state titles at U-High and then the Mountain West title at Nevada.
"So he's been a champ everywhere he's been," Johnny Jones said. "I didn't want to be the one to let him down. It was a lot of pressure, but we were able to get him a championship here, too."
Now Jones hopes to get his first victory as a head coach in the NCAA tournament. His son will have to assist him in getting it.
"His strength, just like in high school, is his ability to shoot the ball and his decision making," Johnny Jones said. "He has a very good basketball IQ and he stretches the defense for us. He's been a threat for us and certainly a great asset."
John is like a coach on the floor. And someday, he may be a coach on the bench like his dad.
"To see how he coaches and how he cares about his players is the reason I would coach if the opportunity presented itself," John said.
John expects to graduate in May, but plans to come back and play one more season because the NCAA is allowing players an extra year after the virus eliminated the 2020 postseason. He's also getting his real estate license.
"So I'll probably be selling houses and then heading to practice next year," he said.
But for now, he and his dad just want to extend their stay in Indiana as long as they can. Texas Southern (16-8) has won nine straight games and 14 of their last 15.
"We started to click as the season went along," John Jones said. "We can actually bust some brackets here."
For his father, taking another school to the dance and seeing the smiles on his players' faces after winning the SWAC title was gratifying.
"Our motto has always been win championships," Johnny Jones said. "That means they are cutting down nets, hanging banners and ordering championship rings and then walk across the stage with a degree in hand. We have been able to fulfill all those dreams for the guys. I'm not a dream maker, but I'm a dream manager. If they are dreaming the right way, I can help them."
And for a coach and his son, this trip to the NCAA tournament feels almost like a dream.
"I don't think it will really hit me until that ball goes up on Thursday," John said. "I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else."