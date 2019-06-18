How the mock drafts see Thursday night’s NBA draft going for former LSU stars Naz Reid and Tremont Waters with round, overall pick (in parentheses) and selecting team:

NBADraft.net

(updated June 18)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks

Tremont Waters

Undrafted

ESPN.com

(updated June 18)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (42), Philadelphia 76ers

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (46), Orlando Magic

CBSSports.com (Kyle Boone)

(updated June 17)

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (50), Indiana Pacers

Naz Reid

Round 2 (54), Philadelphia 76ers

SI.com

(updated June 18)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (49), San Antonio Spurs

NBADraftRoom.com

(updated June 16)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (39), New Orleans Pelicans

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (56), Los Angeles Clippers

MyNBADraft.com

(updated June 14)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (46), Orlando Magic

WalterFootball.com

(updated June 18)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (36), Charlotte Hornets

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (52), Charlotte Hornets

DraftTek.com

(updated June 18)

Naz Reid

Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks

Tremont Waters

Undrafted

FantasyPros.com

(updated June 14)

Naz Reid

Round 1 (26), Cleveland Cavaliers

Tremont Waters

Undrafted

Rotoworld.com

(updated June 12)

Tremont Waters

Round 2 (51), Boston Celtics

Naz Reid

Undrafted

