How the mock drafts see Thursday night’s NBA draft going for former LSU stars Naz Reid and Tremont Waters with round, overall pick (in parentheses) and selecting team:
NBADraft.net
Naz Reid
Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks
Tremont Waters
Undrafted
When he applied as an early entrant for the NBA draft following a fantastic freshman season in March 2018, LSU point guard Tremont Waters had a plan.
ESPN.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (42), Philadelphia 76ers
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (46), Orlando Magic
CBSSports.com (Kyle Boone)
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (50), Indiana Pacers
Naz Reid
Round 2 (54), Philadelphia 76ers
SI.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (49), San Antonio Spurs
NBADraftRoom.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (39), New Orleans Pelicans
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (56), Los Angeles Clippers
Zion Williamson is bringing a lot more than dazzling dunks and gravity-defying blocks to New Orleans.
MyNBADraft.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (46), Orlando Magic
WalterFootball.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (36), Charlotte Hornets
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (52), Charlotte Hornets
DraftTek.com
Naz Reid
Round 2 (37), Dallas Mavericks
Tremont Waters
Undrafted
With a highly-anticipated NBA draft fast approaching for the New Orleans Pelicans, here's how a sampling of mocks see it shaking out when the …
FantasyPros.com
Naz Reid
Round 1 (26), Cleveland Cavaliers
Tremont Waters
Undrafted
Rotoworld.com
Tremont Waters
Round 2 (51), Boston Celtics
Naz Reid
Undrafted