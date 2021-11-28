TreVonte Citizen, a four-star running back in the 2022 class from Lake Charles, announced Sunday he had decommitted from LSU.
Citizen was the fourth-highest rated recruit in LSU’s upcoming class, according to 247Sports, and the No. 9 running back prospect in the country.
“I would like to thank all the LSU coaching staff, commits, and fans for taking the time to recruit me and show me love!” Citizen wrote on social media. “I would like to thank everyone who was involved in my commitment to LSU. Thank you to the entire LSU coaching staff for providing me with an opportunity. With that being said, I will be decommitting from LSU.”
Citizen had verbally committed to LSU in mid-July. The 6-foot, 217-pound senior from Lake Charles College Prep was the highest-rated prospect in LSU’s class behind five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell, five-star quarterback Walker Howard and tight end Jake Johnson, the No. 1 player at his position in the country.
LSU now has 13 players committed in the 2022 class, which could morph further as the Tigers transition to a new coach. Citizen became the second prospect to re-open his recruitment since LSU fired coach Ed Orgeron, joining wide receiver Aaron Anderson.