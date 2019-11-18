LSU's stay in the Associated Press men's basketball poll was a brief one.
Thanks to Wednesday night's 84-82 road loss to VCU, the Tigers dropped out of the Top 25 when the new poll was released Monday morning.
LSU (2-1) bounced back with a 75-65 win over Nicholls State on Saturday, but it wasn't enough to keep the Tigers from falling out of the poll after they were 23rd in the first regular-season rankings last week.
Will Wade's team received 61 points, however, and was the third team out of the top 25 behind Florida State (91) and Florida (67).
LSU had been ranked in the AP poll for 11 consecutive weeks dating to last season, when the Tigers rose as high as ninth.
They were 12th in the final poll released prior to the start of the NCAA tournament.
Will Wade's team, which hosts Maryland-Baltimore County at 6 p.m. Tuesday, was 22nd in this year's AP preseason poll. But the Tigers dropped one spot last week despite a season-opening win over Bowling Green.
The fall from the rankings wasn't a big surprise as 21 voters in the AP's 65-member nationwide panel didn't have LSU in their poll last week.
Twenty-four voters didn't include the Tigers on their preseason ballot.
Fellow Southeastern Conference member Kentucky also took a tumble in this week's poll.
John Calipari's Wildcats were No. 1 for one week after a shocking 67-64 loss to Evansville in Rupp last Tuesday night. They were ninth in Monday's poll.
Other SEC schools in the poll are No. 19 Auburn and No. 20 Tennessee, which cracked the Top 25 for the first time this season after beating then-No. 20 Washington.
Duke, which was No. 2 last week, received 52 first-place votes and tallied 1,6-8 points to climb into the top spot.
AP Top 25 Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Duke (52), 1,608 points
2. Louisville (8), 1,501
3. Michigan State (4), 1,496
4. Kansas, 1,389
5. North Carolina, 1,262
6. Maryland, 1,240
7. Virginia (1), 1,232
8. Gonzaga, 1,227
9. Kentucky, 1,110
10. Ohio State, 1,006
11. Oregon, 998
12. Texas Tech, 947
13. Seton Hall, 837
14. Arizona, 644
15. Utah State, 619
16. Memphis, 574
17. Villanova, 560
18. Xavier, 463
19. Auburn, 420
20. Tennessee, 402
21. VCU, 365
22. Texas, 238
23. Colorado, 208
24. Baylor, 179
25. Washington, 150
Others receiving votes: Florida State 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary's (Calif.) 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi State 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, USC 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego State 2, Dayton 1.