JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LSU basketball team is a slight favorite going into its NCAA tournament second-round game against Maryland on Saturday.

According to www.BetOnline.ag, No. 3 seed LSU, which advanced with a 79-74 win over Yale on Thursday, is favored by 2½ points over sixth-seeded Maryland.

The total posted on the game is 147½ points.

Maryland (23-10) held off Belmont 79-77 in its first-round game on Thursday, just after LSU (27-6) got a little scare from Yale before surviving.

LSU and Maryland will play at 11:10 a.m. Saturday with the game to be televised by CBS.

LSU is the second-smallest favorite on the eight-game NCAA slate for Saturday.

The smallest is fellow Southeastern Conference member Auburn, which is a 2-point favorite over Kansas.

Here is the complete second-round rundown:

Florida State (-4½) over Murray State

Over/Under: 144

LSU (-2½) over Maryland

Over/Under: 147½

Michigan State (-10½) over Minnesota

Over/Under:142

Auburn (-2) over Kansas

Over/Under: 147½

Michigan (-7) over Florida

Over/Under: 121

Kentucky (-5½) over Wofford

Over/Under: 138½

Purdue (-4) over Villanova

Over/Under: 137

Gonzaga (-13) over Baylor

Over/Under: 148