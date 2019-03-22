JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LSU basketball team is a slight favorite going into its NCAA tournament second-round game against Maryland on Saturday.
According to www.BetOnline.ag, No. 3 seed LSU, which advanced with a 79-74 win over Yale on Thursday, is favored by 2½ points over sixth-seeded Maryland.
The total posted on the game is 147½ points.
Maryland (23-10) held off Belmont 79-77 in its first-round game on Thursday, just after LSU (27-6) got a little scare from Yale before surviving.
LSU and Maryland will play at 11:10 a.m. Saturday with the game to be televised by CBS.
LSU is the second-smallest favorite on the eight-game NCAA slate for Saturday.
The smallest is fellow Southeastern Conference member Auburn, which is a 2-point favorite over Kansas.
Here is the complete second-round rundown:
Florida State (-4½) over Murray State
Over/Under: 144
LSU (-2½) over Maryland
Over/Under: 147½
Michigan State (-10½) over Minnesota
Over/Under:142
Auburn (-2) over Kansas
Over/Under: 147½
Michigan (-7) over Florida
Over/Under: 121
Kentucky (-5½) over Wofford
Over/Under: 138½
Purdue (-4) over Villanova
Over/Under: 137
Gonzaga (-13) over Baylor
Over/Under: 148