For much of the season, LSU has proven it can play defense.
But, the Tigers haven’t come close to duplicating the solid play on the other end of the floor — at least against Southeastern Conference competition.
The offensive struggles continued for Will Wade’s team Saturday night, which was the determining factor in LSU’s 64-50 setback to Tennessee in Thompson-Boling Arena.
It was easily a low point for the Tigers in the Wade era as the 50 points were the fewest scored in his five seasons at the school.
The previous low came in just his fourth game as head coach — a 92-53 setback to Notre Dame on Nov. 21, 2017 in the Maui Invitational.
“It was a disappointing day, we couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Wade said. “We looked tired, we looked slow. I thought this was as poorly as we’ve played all season.”
Afterwards, Wade promised that changes to personnel as well as the offensive play calls would be coming for LSU’s next game on Wednesday night against Texas A&M, but didn’t immediately elaborate.
Saturday night’s contest resembled a heavyweight fight instead of a college basketball game as it got chippy before the opening tip.
A skirmish during pregame warmups was a precursor to a hotly-contested game in which there were two other brief brushfires on the court — including one as the teams made their way to their locker rooms for halftime.
No. 13 LSU (15-4, 3-4 SEC) and No. 24 Tennessee each were tagged with a technical foul leaving the floor for halftime as coaches, players and support staff from each side jawed.
The Tigers also were called for two Flagrant 1 fouls during the game.
Tennessee (13-5, 4-3) avenged a 79-67 loss in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 8 and sent LSU, which played its fourth consecutive game without injured floor leader Xavier Pinson, to a third straight loss.
“Give give Tennessee credit; they played hard, they made it difficult on us,” Wade said. “They hit some 3s, so it was a tough night for us.”
Much like a setback to Auburn on Dec. 29, when Wade’s team trailed 18-1 midway through the first half, LSU dug itself a hole early against Tennessee.
The Vols scored the first 14 points of the game and the Tigers didn’t hit the scoreboard until Darius Days knocked down a jumper with 13:38 to play after his team misfired on its first seven field-goal attempts.
LSU did fight back to cut the deficit to 25-24 with 1:11 left on a Brandon Murray dunk following a steal by Tari Eason, but Tennessee still took a 29-24 lead to the locker room even though both teams were dreadful from the field.
Eric Gaines pulled his team to within three points with the first basket of the second half, but the Tigers went on to miss 12 of its first 14 attempts.
That helped the Vols, who were 5 of 9 during that same stretch, push the lead back to 14 at 42-28 with 11:34 remaining.
“Just poor shots, poor execution,” a disappointed Wade said of his team’s slow start to each half.
LSU never led and Tennessee raced out to its largest lead of the night at 64-45 with 1:40 left.
Eason led LSU with 16 points, while Murray had 15 and Gaines 10.
Santiago Vescovi knocked down five 3-point baskets and led Tennessee with 16 points while Uros Plavsic had 12.
The Tigers, who shot 38.9% for the game, hit only 21.1% from beyond the arc and were just 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for 57.1%.
The Vols were slightly better, hitting 43.1% overall from the floor, and making 35.7% from 3-point range.
Wade said his defense was also as poor as it’s been this season with some sloppy switching and being slow to the ball.
“We just were not very good on either end,” he said.