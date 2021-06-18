LSU recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain took a similar position at Texas A&M, ending an eight-year tenure that included multiple roles for the former pitcher at his alma mater, according to a report Friday evening from D1 Baseball.

Cain became the second departure from LSU's baseball staff since coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement last month, joining former hitting coach Eddie Smith, who took the head position at Utah Valley.

Cain had led LSU's recruiting efforts since he was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in 2016. He didn't immediately return a request for comment. Cain also served as LSU's third base coach and helped manage the catchers and outfielders.

Under Cain's watch, three of LSU's past four recruiting classes received top-5 national rankings. Its 2018 class was ranked No. 1 nationally by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, bringing players like junior pitchers Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill to campus.

LSU's latest group, which included freshman All-Americans Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan, was the first class Cain completely oversaw from start to finish. It finished No. 2 nationally, according to Baseball America.

Cain pitched at LSU from 2006-2009, making 73 appearances as a reliever. When LSU won the national championship his senior season, Cain went 5-0 with a 4.01 ERA. He threw 3 1/3 shutout relief innings during Game 2 of the College World Series finals.

After his LSU career, Cain briefly pitched in the minor leagues. He later returned to LSU as the coordinator of baseball operations in 2014. Cain held the position for two seasons. He then worked as a volunteer coach before becoming the recruiting coordinator.

The way Mainieri structured his staff, Cain held one of the two spots allowed on college baseball teams for paid assistants. He made a base salary of $185,000 per year. His most recent contract was scheduled to end in August.