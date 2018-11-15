More than two years after his firing, LSU and Les Miles have agreed to settle up on money owed.

The school announced Thursday both parties agreed to a lump-sum settlement that would pay the former Tigers coach $1.5 million of the remaining $6.5 million Miles was owed through 2023.

Miles was fired after a 2-2 start in 2016, while he was still owed about $9.6 million on his contract. That $9.6 million sum was to be paid out in installments over a six-year period.

The contract stipulated that the $9.6 buyout would be mitigated if he found a new job and the payments would be offset against his new salary.

Ed Orgeron was given the interim job in 2016 and was elevated to the permanent head coach the following offseason.

“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” said LSU Athletics Director Alleva in the release. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.”

Report: Les Miles emerges as frontrunner for Kansas head coaching job Former LSU football coach Les Miles is a front-runner for the Kansas head coaching position, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Miles has recently been connected to the head coaching opening at the University of Kansas. It's unclear if the timing of Thursday's news is a sign that Miles is negotiating with Kansas.

In 2017 against Auburn in Tiger Stadium the former LSU coach joined much of his 2007 national championship team at midfield on Saturday. The crowd roared with approval as Miles and 70 players joined in the ceremony.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Miles finished with a record of 114-34 and a winning percentage of 77.0 percent, tops among LSU coaches since the school joined the Southeastern Conference in 1933. He was 62-28 in SEC games, a winning percentage of 68.9 percent, and led the Tigers to a bowl game in each of his 11 full seasons.