Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed the challenges of LSU's versatility playing in front of a hostile environment when speaking to media Monday during his daily press conference Monday.

"They're one of the best teams in the nation," Saban said. "I think they're very elite in a lot of ways."

He added: "This team is not like any team we've ever played before at LSU. ... Both sides of the ball are going to be challenged."

The Crimson Tide are projected as a 14.5 favorite ahead of Saturday night's showdown in Tiger Stadium, the most LSU has been favored against in nearly two decades.

Saban said Monday the team, particularly at quarterback and the offensive, will have to be prepared for crowd noise.

"Anytime you play away, you have to deal with crowd noise," he said. "The offensive unit will have to be aware of that and prepared for that."

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who assumed starting duties this season, has not played in Tiger Stadium or against LSU. Saban said backup quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is recovering from an ankle injury, is listed as day to day but was passing in practices Monday.

Saban briefly addressed the first half suspension for LSU linebacker Devin white, calling the All-American s good a linebacker as there is anywhere."

The game will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on CBS.