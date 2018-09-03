frankselfo.017

First-year Southeastern Louisiana coach Frank Scelfo and his Lions nearly pulled off an upset win over Louisiana-Monroe in the season opener Thursday night, falling 34-31 when the Warhawks scored the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds to play. SLU plays at LSU on Saturday night in the Tigers' home opener.

A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, the Southeastern Lions ...

THE BASICS

KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

SERIES: LSU leads 1-0

LAST MEETING: LSU 48, Southeastern 7 (Nov. 19, 1949 in Baton Rouge)

ON SOUTHEASTERN

RECORD: 0-1

RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Louisiana-Monroe 34-31

OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Chason Virgil, wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere, running back Devonte Williams

DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Tamarcus Russell, defensive back Matthew Wright, linebacker Isaac Berglund

RUMBLINGS: Southeastern, picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference, dropped a heartbreaker in Frank Scelfo's head-coaching debut when UL-Monroe got the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds to play.

ON THE LIONS OFFENSE

Virgil, a Fresno State transfer, piled up 358 passing yards and four TDs in the loss to UL-Monroe. Petit-Frere was the top target with five catches for 148 yards and two scores. The FCS leader in kickoff returns a year ago, he also averaged 27.2 yards on five kick returns.

ON THE LIONS DEFENSE

Russell, a preseason first-team All-SLC pick, had a monster game at UL-Monroe with 20 total tackles, while Wright was a force in the back end of the secondary with 16 stops. Berglund had 10 tackles and broke up two passes.

