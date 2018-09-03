A quick rundown of LSU's opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, the Southeastern Lions ...
THE BASICS
KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
SERIES: LSU leads 1-0
LAST MEETING: LSU 48, Southeastern 7 (Nov. 19, 1949 in Baton Rouge)
ON SOUTHEASTERN
RECORD: 0-1
RESULTS SO FAR: Lost to Louisiana-Monroe 34-31
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Chason Virgil, wide receiver Juwan Petit-Frere, running back Devonte Williams
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Tamarcus Russell, defensive back Matthew Wright, linebacker Isaac Berglund
RUMBLINGS: Southeastern, picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference, dropped a heartbreaker in Frank Scelfo's head-coaching debut when UL-Monroe got the game-winning touchdown with 37 seconds to play.
ON THE LIONS OFFENSE
Virgil, a Fresno State transfer, piled up 358 passing yards and four TDs in the loss to UL-Monroe. Petit-Frere was the top target with five catches for 148 yards and two scores. The FCS leader in kickoff returns a year ago, he also averaged 27.2 yards on five kick returns.
ON THE LIONS DEFENSE
Russell, a preseason first-team All-SLC pick, had a monster game at UL-Monroe with 20 total tackles, while Wright was a force in the back end of the secondary with 16 stops. Berglund had 10 tackles and broke up two passes.
Sheldon Mickles