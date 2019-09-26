Every home game for the past year, LSU’s offensive linemen ran out of the locker room at Tiger Stadium, looked up and saw Ed Ingram.

The suspended guard always took the same seat in the student section, to the right of LSU’s entrance tunnel. The linemen dapped him up — one form of a handshake — between the field and the locker room during pregame warmups.

Throughout his 14-month suspension, Ingram remained close to his teammates. They saw him work on the practice fields alone and run through campus, trying to stay in shape as he waited for reinstatement.

“He always kept a positive mindset,” center Lloyd Cushenberry said.

Last Friday, LSU lifted Ingram’s suspension after two charges against him of alleged aggravated sexual assault were dismissed in Dallas County, Texas. Details of the case are limited because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton placed the case under official seal, and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no further details on the case because of the seal.

Big boost to LSU's offensive line: Ed Ingram reinstated a year after arrest and suspension LSU offensive guard Ed Ingram has been reinstated to the team, more than a year after he was suspended after an arrest in Dallas for alleged a…

Ingram, a 6-foot-4, 314-pound sophomore, practiced for the first time in over a year on Tuesday. Coach Ed Orgeron said Ingram “looked fantastic.” When LSU announced Ingram’s official return, the offensive linemen searched for him, wanting to celebrate.

They found him in the weight room.

“I've been impressed that he basically knows the offense already,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “We can just throw him in there, and we can execute the way we need to.”

When Ingram arrived at LSU in 2017, he won one-on-one drills against upperclassmen. He started 12 games his freshman year. He mauled opposing players, Cushenberry said, with power and quick feet.

During his suspension, Ingram trained separate from the team. Sophomore right guard Damien Lewis spotted him running through campus. Sometimes, when Clyde Edwards-Helaire arrived in the training room, the junior running back looked outside and saw Ingram on the practice field, pounding against blocking sleds and drilling plays.

“Ed's been out there an hour and a half,” teammates told Edwards-Helaire.

Ingram remained in player group messages, both with his recruiting class and the offensive line. His teammates encouraged him to maintain his daily routine and keep a positive attitude. LSU had his name on a locker when it opened the renovated football operations facility this summer.

“That's our brother,” Lewis said. “We kept him up.”

Ed Orgeron: LSU to experiment Kristian Fulton at nickel safety, Cordale Flott at corner This week, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the football team is experimenting using star cornerback Kristian Fulton at nickel safety.

Ingram’s return gave LSU depth and flexibility along the offensive line. The Tigers have not started the same offensive line in consecutive weeks this year as left tackle Saahdiq Charles has shuffled in and out of the lineup.

Cushenberry, the leader of the group, gave the unit’s performance a C+ grade through four games. He thought they needed to finish blocks at the second level and better protect Burrow.

“We've been doing some good things,” Cushenberry said, “but we still got a lot of things that could cost us some games later on down the road. We're definitely going to fix that.”

Orgeron expects Ingram to play in LSU’s next game against Utah State. With Lewis at right guard, Ingram has entered a competition with senior Adrian Magee to start at left guard. Magee has started every game this year. On one play against Vanderbilt, he flattened two players.

Earlier this week, Orgeron said Ingram will probably take the starting spot because "as we know, Ed's a really good player." Magee, who can play guard or tackle, may provide depth. He was not at LSU’s two open practices this week.

With Magee absent, Ingram played left guard during LSU’s padded practice Wednesday, teammates said. Edwards-Helaire had seen him practice alone in pads outside for about a month. He knew Ingram had studied the playbook. The preparation allowed Ingram to play well, teammates said, in his first full practice.

“Relieved,” Lewis said. “We got one of our brothers back.”