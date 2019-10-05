BR.lsuutahstatemain.100619 HS 2289.JPG
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron greets LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as he comes off the field following the touchdown in the first half against Utah State, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

An explosive offense is no surprise for LSU this season, but the Tigers' defense scratched some early-season woes for a dominant performance against Utah State. 

The Aggies managed two field goals in the first quarter. After that point, nothing but zeroes on their side of the scoreboard. 

LSU had three interceptions -- one each by cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr., Kary Vincent Jr., and one by safety Grant Delpit -- while holding Utah State to just 19 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Quarterback Joe Burrow went 27-of-38 for 344 yards and five passing touchdowns, while receiver Justin Jefferson led the pass-catchers with nine receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns. 

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 72 yards on 14 carries, leading a group of seven rushers that combined to roll up 248 yards of offense on the ground. 

Watch the video to see what LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to say about the game. 

The victory moves LSU to 5-0, and they turn to face the teeth of their SEC schedule, beginning with Florida next week. 

