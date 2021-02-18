Coach Paul Mainieri announced LSU’s pitching rotation during his final preseason press conference, saying junior Jaden Hill will start Fridays, junior Landon Marceaux will pitch Saturdays and redshirt junior AJ Labas will appear on Sundays this season.

All three will pitch a day later this weekend because of scheduling changes, slotting Hill for the opener Saturday afternoon against Air Force inside Alex Box Stadium.

As LSU eases its pitchers into the season, especially with such cold weather, the starters will make limited appearances. Hill will throw no more than three innings regardless of his pitch count, and Marceaux will have a five-inning cap.

Marceaux missed 10 days of preseason practice with coronavirus, so Mainieri said "a lot will depend on pitch count and how well he's doing and how much he's taxing himself."

Labas also missed organized practices as he quarantined because of coronavirus exposure, but he could train on his own until he returned to team activities, giving him more endurance. He will have a six-inning limit.

Mainieri said he “won’t hesitate” to take out any of the starters this weekend, especially Marceaux and Labas, for two reasons: LSU will play one less game than originally planned next week because of the scheduling changes, and the starters will have to pitch next weekend on short rest.

“We'll have plenty of other guys I would like to see get out there and give them their first experience in college baseball,” Mainieri said. “And then we turn around next week with three games in two days on Friday and Saturday. All those guys are going to be pitching on one day less rest.”