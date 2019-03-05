In the aftermath of the LSU basketball team’s overtime loss to Florida two weeks ago, Will Wade gave the Tigers an extra dose of reality.
As if an 82-77 homecourt setback to an unranked team wasn’t enough to swallow that night, Wade delivered this bit of sobering news: Florida is the type of team that will end LSU's dream season in the NCAA tournament.
It was a warning he hopes hits home, especially when LSU plays its first game as a top-10 team in more than 12 years, in the rematch with Florida at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Exactech Arena.
No. 10 LSU (24-5, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) can take another step toward its first regular-season league title since 2009 by turning the tables on Florida (17-12, 9-7) and clinching no worse than the second seed for the SEC tournament.
“There’s a lot to play for Wednesday,” Wade said. “What I’m more interested in is, Can we be a lot better against a team like this that’s given us problems? It’s kind of been a tough team to play.”
As if there was a need for extra motivation, his team can become the first in program history to go 9-0 on the road in conference play.
In Wade’s eyes, that’s all that counts for now because it’s against one of those teams that pose problems from the opening tip.
“Gritty, grimy, tough, defensive-minded teams that are very physical,” he said of the kind of team that gives LSU fits. “Like I’ve said, this is a tough team for us to play.
“It’s a tough matchup. … We’re going to need to show we’ve improved in the past two weeks, and we’ve gotten better and can handle what they throw at us a lot better than we did the first time around.”
Florida also defeated LSU 73-64 a year ago in Wade’s first season with the Tigers, giving him a close-up look at what has slowed his team in its tracks.
The first problem is that Florida allows a league-low 63.1 points per game; the Gators also rank fourth in field-goal defense at 42.1 percent.
In the first meeting, LSU scored 64 points in regulation and shot just 42.9 percent from the field.
“They throw us off rhythm. … You’re not as in rhythm all night,” Wade said. “You can’t just dial stuff up all the time like when you’re in rhythm. You’re always out of rhythm.
“You’ve got to be able to play out of rhythm, and it takes a different type of team to be able to do that. Hopefully, we can make that adjustment and play that way.”
One thing that could help LSU is the full return of point guard Tremont Waters, who wasn’t himself in the first game with Florida.
Waters, the Tigers’ leader in points, assists and steals, had just two points in regulation and finished with 10 points before missing the next two games with an undisclosed illness.
He returned in Saturday’s 74-69 win at Alabama, playing 24 minutes and providing a spark even as Wade and the training staff planned to restrict the Tigers’ offensive catalyst to between 20 and 25 minutes.
Waters, whom Wade said will be off his minutes restriction Wednesday night, scored just five points but contributed in other ways with four steals, three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
His steal and off-the-glass feed to Skylar Mays for a game-clinching dunk with 41 seconds left appeared to signal he was back and healthy for Wednesday’s rematch.
In the earlier game with Florida, Waters gave up at least six inches in being hounded by freshman guard Andrew Nembhard. Waters was just 3 of 12 from the field — 2 of 8 from 3-point range.
“I just don’t think he was himself, but they had a lot to do with it. … They put length on him,” Wade said. “I had a very, very poor plan of attack the first time against Florida. We’re going to change up what we do, and we’re going to have a much better plan of attack.”
The basics
WHAT: No. 10 LSU at Florida
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
Briefly
• Florida is allowing just 63.1 points a game and has held 10 major conference opponents to at least 19 points below their scoring average entering their contest.
• Florida closes the regular season with back-to-back games vs. top-10 foes in No. 10 LSU and No. 6 Kentucky. It's the first time that's happened in SEC play since 1975.
• Six of LSU's eight SEC road victories this season have come by six points or fewer against Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri.
Probable lineups
LSU (25-4, 14-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 11.4 2.4*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.7 3.2
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.0 3.7
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.5 7.0
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.9 6.3
Key reserves
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 15.3 5.8*
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.3 4.1
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 7.0 5.3
* assists
Florida (17-12, 6-7 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Andrew Nembhard 6-5 Fr. 8.1 5.2*
G KeVaughn Allen 6-2 Sr. 12.5 2.3*
G Noah Locke 6-3 Fr. 10.3 2.5
F Keyontae Johnson 6-9 Fr. 7.5 5.9
C Kevarrius Hayes 6-9 Sr. 7.4 5.8
Key reserves
G Jalen Hudson 6-6 Sr. 7.8 2.7
G Deaundrae Ballard 6-5 So. 4.9 1.8
F Dontay Bassett 6-9 So. 2.8 2.4
* assists