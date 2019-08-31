LSU opens the 2019 season against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The following are notes from pre-game activities.
This story will be updated
Pre-game notes:
- True freshman cornerback Jay Ward was not dressed out for pre-game warmups, and he took the field on crutches. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday the 6-foot-2, 160-pound Ward "is a little hurt right now." Ward, a Georgia native, was ranked the nation's No. 50 overall cornerback of the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas (left) and cornerback Jay Ward are not dressed out. Thomas had surgery, and Ward has an unspecified injury. Ward is using crutches. #LSU pic.twitter.com/ZP09l4TQQM— Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 31, 2019
- True freshman offensive guard Kardell Thomas was on the field using a scooter. The 6-foot-3, 329-pound Baton Rouge native is expected to miss the season after undergoing ankle surgery during preseason camp.