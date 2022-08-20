LSU coach Brian Kelly was cryptic Saturday when asked about senior running back John Emery Jr.’s status for the season opener against Florida State.
Kelly said he could not comment on anything unrelated to football because of a law protecting the privacy of student records, an indication there are lingering issues tied to the academic suspension that sidelined Emery for the entire 2021 season.
“Everything that he's done for us has been outstanding in football,” Kelly said. “Anything else that arises would not be anything that I can comment on because of privacy rights. So I think you guys can put the rest together.”
Kelly cited the Buckley Amendment, which is also known as FERPA, as he discussed Emery. The law limits the release of student information and educational records.
It’s unclear whether Emery will miss time, and if he does, how much. Kelly still alluded to him playing for LSU this season.
“You guys know the situation with John Emery,” Kelly said. “I really can't get into the specifics of that because of the Buckley Amendment. He's certainly a guy that's going to be part of what we do this year.”
Emery missed the 2021 season after the NCAA ruled him academically ineligible. LSU and his family made multiple attempts to overturn the decision. The family's lawyer, Don Jackson, said Emery fell three credit hours short of NCAA requirements in fall 2020.
Jackson argued Emery faced hardships that year when his grandmother died of cancer and his stepfather was hospitalized with COVID-19. Jackson added LSU bylaws limited the number of classes students could take over the summer when Emery tried to catch up on his coursework. The NCAA upheld the ruling.
Emery appeared on track to return during spring practice. Kelly expressed pride in his progress at the time, saying “I think we're going to see him play for us this fall” because of a renewed focus on academics and football.
Emery has practiced throughout the preseason, though he has appeared to slide down the depth chart. Emery received second-team reps Saturday behind Penn State transfer Noah Cain while sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin worked with athletic trainers off to the side at the beginning of a 30-minute open period. Goodwin and Cain shared first-team reps earlier in the week.
“There's obviously things I can't talk about,” Kelly said. “He is in good standing in football. Everything that he's done, he's done a great job with us in football.”