New LSU football coach Brian Kelly's salary will increase to $10 million per year by the end of the deal in 2031, and his base compensation can climb higher than that through incentives, according to a term sheet obtained Tuesday night by The Advocate through a public records request.
Kelly's salary will start at $9 million during his first season. It rises in increments throughout the 10-year deal. The deal, which Kelly signed Tuesday on his way to Baton Rouge, needs approval from the LSU board of supervisors and is pending a background check.
In addition to regular performance incentives — Kelly earns $150,000 if LSU wins a Southeastern Conference championship and $500,000 if it captures a national title — Kelly's salary will increase with more success.
After LSU's first SEC championship game appearance, Kelly's annual compensation will increase by $250,000 for the remainder of the contract. And if LSU wins a national championship, his base salary will increase by an additional $500,000 for the rest of the deal.
Kelly's term sheet also includes a clause that states he and LSU will discuss more incentives if the College Football Playoff expands to more than four teams.
Other incentives built into Kelly's deal include an annual $500,000 payment as long as he remains LSU's coach on July 1, two courtesy vehicles and an interest-free loan up to $1.2 million in order to buy a house within 30 miles of LSU's campus and cover Kelly's buyout at Notre Dame, which is not specified.
LSU will also provide Kelly with 50 hours of private plane travel per year and a relocation allowance to help with his move from Notre Dame.
If LSU fires Kelly without cause, the school will owe him 90% of his remaining salary. However, it will owe him his entire remaining salary and the prorated longevity bonus if LSU fires him without cause after Kelly has won a national championship. LSU won't have to pay Kelly if it fires him with cause.
Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward's contracts are also now tied together.
If Kelly leaves LSU while Woodward is still the athletic director, Kelly will have to pay the school. He would owe $4 million next year, $3 million in 2023 and $2 million any other year left in the contract.