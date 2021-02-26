Their friends are moving on with their lives, starting careers, getting married.
The pull of what’s next was strong for six members of LSU’s beach volleyball team. Two of them got married themselves in the offseason, too. But Kristen Nuss, Claire Coppola, Taryn Kloth, Tony Rodriguez, Olivia Powers Ordonez and Jess Lansman, something just told them they couldn’t walk away.
Not after the NCAA granted another year of eligibility to student-athletes in all the spring sports that had their seasons abruptly cut short by the coronavirus pandemic a year ago. Not when they have something so special going on at LSU.
“Jess and I had this pull inside of us where we were headed on this trajectory,” said Ordonez, who like Lansman got married in the offseason. “But Covid changed the path of everyone’s lives.”
At first, Ordonez and Lansman weren’t going to return. But knowing their teammates were grinding away in fall practice, working to again be the team that was worthy of the nation’s No. 1 ranking when the plug on last season was pulled, they decided they had no choice but to come back for one more run.
“We thought, ‘We want back in,’” Ordonez said. “We had to join them.”
LSU sports a huge roster for 2021 by beach volleyball standards, 28 players in all. The Tigers had 21 on their roster a year ago. Coach Russell Brock said he may resort to redshirting some of his younger players, because in a sport that fields 10 competitors per match there isn’t room for everyone to have their moment on the sand.
The coach is choosing to see it as a positive rather than a problem, especially considering coronavirus issues may pop up during the season and force the Tigers to dip into their deep well of talent.
“Who knows how Covid will impact this season,” Brock said. “We’re going to play through it. For us to develop a roster in this competitive setting is going to be a huge advantage.”
Everyone returns a bulging roster this season. And though LSU took the nation’s No. 1 ranking into its season-opening tournament this weekend at Houston Baptist (also taking on UNO and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), there are those in the volleyball world who say traditional powers Southern California and UCLA have more talented teams. Perhaps even Florida State as well.
“They might be” the best, Brock said of USC. “People want to put us back where we were.” Then taking on a mocking tone of someone who might still view LSU as an interloper on the beach volleyball scene, Brock continued: “ ’They’re a cute little team, but they had their run.’ ”
That run was cut well short in 2020. It is that disappointment, and the real or self-generated slights that might be lurking out their for LSU, that is adding fuel to the Tigers’ tank for their drive to the NCAA Championship meet in May in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
“We know deep down inside we were the best team out there” in 2020, Brock said. “For sure we didn’t get the opportunity to finish that season, but there’s no reason to dwell on that. We have unfinished work to do. Maybe that’s the motivation that will allow us to be successful this year against a group of programs that are more than capable.
“To win this year may be the biggest statement our sport has ever had because of the caliber of the teams across the board. That’s exciting.”
The chance to maybe be part of that was too intoxicating for players like Kloth to turn down. She overcame the anxiety of seeing friends moving on and getting jobs while she’s still in school, playing volleyball. Chasing the dream.
“I wouldn’t change my decision at all,” Kloth said. “This team is an unreal experience. It isn’t a huge sacrifice other than time.”
Time the Tigers hope will be well worth it if they can lift a national championship trophy off the sand in Gulf Shores in May.