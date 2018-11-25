lsutexasamfootball.112518_HS_5675
LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk, left, and an unknown man with a Texas A&M home bench credential throw punches in the second half of the Aggies' 74-72 win over the Tigers in the 7th overtime, Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, a team special assistant who suffers from Parkinson's disease, was punched on the field after the Tigers' seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, an LSU offical told The Advocate early Sunday.

Kragthorpe was checked out after the punch and is OK.

LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk was seen in a post-game skirmish on the field. The man sparring with Faulk is wearing a red Texas A&M shirt and a game credential.

LSU officials said they're looking into the incident.

It's unknown what started the scuffle or what sparked it.

Texas A&M sports information director Alan Cannon said that the schools' athletic officials are looking into the matter.

