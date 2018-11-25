LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, a team special assistant who suffers from Parkinson's disease, was punched on the field after the Tigers' seven-overtime loss to Texas A&M, an LSU offical told The Advocate early Sunday.

Kragthorpe was checked out after the punch and is OK.

LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk was seen in a post-game skirmish on the field. The man sparring with Faulk is wearing a red Texas A&M shirt and a game credential.

LSU officials said they're looking into the incident.

It's unknown what started the scuffle or what sparked it.

Texas A&M sports information director Alan Cannon said that the schools' athletic officials are looking into the matter.