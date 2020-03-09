Senior night, a big milestone for any season, is next on the schedule for the LSU gymnastics team as the Tigers prepare to host Arizona State on Friday.

But LSU co-head coach D-D Breaux wants her team to remember that it isn’t an ending for her team, but a starting point to its three postseason meets: the Southeastern Conference championship, NCAA regionals and NCAA Championship.

“We know this is the last home meet, but it’s about the process,” Breaux said Monday. “It isn’t the ending, just (marking) their senior year. The ending doesn’t happen until April.”

Friday’s 7:15 p.m. meet, which will be streamed online via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app, will be the last in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for seniors Kennedi Edney and Ruby Harrold.

“It feels strange personally, just because this thing I’ve been doing my whole life is creeping to a close,” Harrold said. “But I’m excited if for no other reason to be back in the PMAC. It will be a great night to go out and see what the next few weeks can bring.”

Breaux also praised senior team manager and former LSU gymnast Ashlyn Kirby, whose career was cut short by a knee injury.

“She’s the other part of me on the floor,” Breaux said of Kirby. “She watches the numbers and makes sure things are done right. She’s been very consistent in what she’s given back to the team and has taken her position to heart.”

Texas native Reagan Campbell posts big scores to lead LSU gymnasts to victory at TWU DENTON, Texas — Again down several routines from some of its key gymnasts, the LSU Tigers needed some big routines Friday night from somewhere.

Edney still questionable

Edney, who sat out LSU’s four-team meet victory at Texas Woman’s University last Friday, is questionable again this week when the Tigers (14-2) host No. 21 Arizona State (7-6-1).

“We’ll have to see where we are day-to-day. Now it’s her knee,” said Breaux, referring to a previous elbow injury that limited Edney for several weeks. “We’ll see where we are today and what tomorrow brings us.”

Meanwhile, Breaux indicated freshman Kiya Johnson will likely be held out on floor again this week to help her deal with some nagging injuries and heal up for the postseason.

“We’ll probably hold steady with what she’s doing, get in a little more practice on floor and she’ll be 100 percent (by next week) I hope,” Breaux said.

LSU stays at No. 6

A winning score of 197.000 in the TWU meet, the Tigers’ fifth straight of 197 or better, nudged LSU’s NQS (national qualifying score) up from 197.245 to 197.285. But the Tigers’ remained No. 6 in the national rankings behind No. 5 Michigan (197.410) and ahead of No. 7 Denver (197.170).

Johnson is ranked in the top 10 nationally on floor (second), vault (tied for fourth) and as an all-arounder (sixth). LSU junior Reagan Campbell is tied for ninth on balance beam after a 9.925 at TWU, while Edney is just outside the top 10 on vault (tied for 11th).