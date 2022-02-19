During the fall portion of its schedule, the LSU women’s golf team had one very good tournament, one rather poor tournament and a couple in between.

The key to improvement and success in the spring: consistent effort that coach Garrett Runion and his players hope will have them contending for and winning the championship events that eluded them a year ago.

“Like (men’s basketball coach) Will Wade says, never bet against consistency,” said Runion, the former LSU player now in his fourth season as its women’s golf coach. “If we just keep working at what we’re doing, we know on any given day we can beat anybody.”

That goal is illustrated in a putting drill the Tigers have called “brushing our teeth.”

“Just because you brush your teeth one day doesn’t mean you don’t do it the next day,” Runion said. “Every day we do drills that make us tough to beat.”

LSU capped off the fall with a big splash by sweeping the inaugural Jackson T. Stephens Cup at The Alotian Club in Arkansas, a combined men’s and women’s tournament shown on the Golf Channel. LSU beat South Carolina in the match play final after winning the stroke play portion, with Ingrid Lindblad taking home the individual title.

Lindblad, a junior from Sweden, is the world’s No. 2-ranked individual player, with classmate Latanna Stone from Florida coming in at No. 38. They give LSU one of the nation’s most formidable 1-2 punches, made even more formidable when paired with sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet of Spain. She lost in a playoff to Lindblad in the Stephens Cup.

“Latanna probably didn’t have as good a fall as she would like but she didn’t complain about it,” Runion said. “She went to work over the break, saw her instructor and put in the hours. That showed because she won the Dixie Amateur and the Orlando (International) amateur. That gave her a lot of confidence.

“Ingrid obviously is a great player. She’s our Joe Burrow. She puts up crazy numbers every week. Carla goes under the radar. She’s younger than Ingrid and Latanna, but she’s a competitor. She’s the one you want on your side in match play. She’s feisty and she wants to win.”

Those golfers along with two freshmen Elsa Svensson of Sweden and Lauren Clark from Florida, will compete in LSU’s season opener in the Moon Golf Invitational, which opens Sunday in Melbourne, Florida. It’s the first of five spring events leading LSU into the SEC Championships in April in Birmingham, Alabama, where LSU set a record last year by winning the stroke play portion of the event with a 46-undre par score. The Tigers then were toppled in the match play semifinals by Mississippi State and went on to finish one stroke out of the eight-team match play in the NCAA Championship tournament.

With construction on a new pro shop and clubhouse renovations taking place at its home course, the University Club, LSU won’t host a spring tournament this year. But Lindblad and Stone will be playing in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, March 30-April 2. Lindblad turned down an invitation to the season’s first women’s major, the Chevron Championship (formerly the ANA Inspiration) to play the same week in the ANWA, where she tied for third in 2021.

LSU WOMEN’S GOLF SPRING SCHEDULE

Sun.-Tues. Moon Golf Invitational Melbourne, Fla.

Feb. 28-March 2 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Hilton Head, S.C.

March 11-13 Clover Cup Mesa, Ariz.

March 25-27 Clemson Invitational Sunset, S.C.

April 4-5 Auburn Invitational Opelika, Ala.

April 13-17 SEC Championships Birmingham, Ala.

May 9-11 NCAA regional Site TBD

May 20-25 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Ariz.