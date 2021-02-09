With 4½ weeks remaining before NCAA's Selection Sunday, it ordinarily would be a little premature to be talking about must-win games in mid-February.
But, as everyone knows by now, this isn’t an ordinary college basketball season.
One never knows when a postponement might turn into another cancellation, so playing as many games as possible — and winning as many of them as possible — are paramount to a team’s chances of making the 68-team tournament.
That’s where LSU, which dropped four of five games before having a Saturday date with Florida postponed, finds itself going into a huge Southeastern Conference game against Mississippi State at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Starkville, Mississippi.
LSU (11-6, 6-4 SEC) needs to get back on track to keep its head above water, starting with the critical matchup against Mississippi State (11-9, 5-6 SEC).
It’ll be the fourth consecutive SEC road game for LSU, whose only game at home since Jan. 19 was against Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers are 1-2 in the past three road games in conference, so it takes on even greater importance.
“All of them will be critical down the stretch here,” LSU coach Will Wade said Tuesday. “We certainly have to win some games; we haven’t won some games lately.
“You always say ‘must-win, must-win, must-win,’ but we just have to pick up as many wins as we can down the stretch,” he said. “This is the next one, so this one’s obviously critically important. But we’ve got to pick up some wins, win some games.”
Wade knows it won’t be easy even though he said starting forward Darius Days, who sprained his left ankle in the loss to Texas Tech, has a chance of returning against the Bulldogs.
If he does, it won’t come a minute too soon for LSU. Days, who may only be 85 to 90% if he plays, averages 12.1 points and a team-leading 7.9 rebounds.
His return would be a boost for the Tigers, who were outrebounded by Texas Tech 41-29 and by Alabama 51-35 in a 78-60 setback to the Crimson Tide last Wednesday night.
“Big, physical team, 23rd in the country in offensive rebounding,” Wade said of State, which starts twin towers in 6-foot-11 Abdul Ado and 6-10 Tolu Smith. “Obviously, defensive rebounding hasn’t been a strength of ours.”
Smith tops the SEC with 8.4 rebounds a game and Ado averages 6.4, helping Mississippi State rank third in the league with 39.7 rebounds per game. LSU is eighth with 37.6.
In addition to the leading rebounder in the conference, State boasts two of the top five scorers in 6-6 guard D.J. Stewart, who gets 17.7 points a game, and Iverson Molinar, who averages 16.8.
“It’ll be a big challenge,” said Wade, whose team has struggled defensively most of the season. “We’ve got to guard those guys, got to stop those guys. It’ll be a big, big challenge for us to be able to do that.”
Like LSU, which started 4-1 in the league, State is in a rut in conference play with four losses in its past five games since a 4-2 start.
Still, Mississippi State would be a Quad 1 road win if LSU can get it, which would be a huge boost for its NCAA résumé. Currently, they’re 2-5 in Quad 1 games and 1-1 in Quad 2 contests.
“It would certainly be an important, important win if we can pick it up,” Wade said. “We have just got to focus on preparing and playing better, and playing a little bit harder and sustaining what we do for longer periods of time.”
He sounded the alarm after the loss to Alabama and repeated it this week when his team had more time over the weekend to iron out some issues.
“As you know, time is running out,” Wade said after the most recent loss. “We’d better start taking advantage of these opportunities and start moving forward — and moving forward quickly.”