LSU has lost its first commit of the 2022 class.
New Orleans Edna Karr four-star wide receiver Aaron Anderson told GSportz on Monday that he will reevaluate his commitment following the announcement of Ed Orgeron's departure.
"I feel like it's best for me to reopen my recruitment because Coach O was the main reason I committed to LSU," Anderson told GSportz. "We had a special bond outside of football & he really made me feel like I was his family."
Anderson is ranked as the No. 22 wide receiver prospect nationally, according to 247Sports rankings.