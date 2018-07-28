Something of a wild card in LSU’s quarterback competition, redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse is as close to an unknown as you’ll find among SEC quarterbacks who have spent at least a year on campus.
A lauded dual-threat quarterback dating to his youngest high school days, Narcisse hasn’t played a full season since he was a sophomore in high school. Torn ACLs in both knees kept Narcisse off the field in 2015 and 2016, and Narcisse redshirted last season upon his arrival at LSU.
Still, Narcisse has a unique skill set, the type coaches dream of when they’re searching for mobile quarterbacks. When he throws, the ball rockets out of his hand; his arm strength is perhaps better than any other quarterback on the roster. His legs have recovered from injury, as he’s still one of the faster weapons in the offense regardless of position.
One other thing: Despite his injury history, Narcisse’s 231-pound frame suggests he can absorb hits and fight through contact, making him a viable option as a runner on any down.
That said, there are questions about more than his knees. Narcisse has plenty of room to develop as an accurate passer, which was reflected in his 6-for-13 showing in the spring game. His arm has a tendency to be overpowering, leading him to miss on short and long throws alike, and his three years away from competitive action may have affected his instincts in real time.
For Narcisse to win the job over Burrow, Brennan and McMillan, he’ll need to prove he’s more than a runner by improving his accuracy. Even if Narcisse doesn’t win the starting job, he has a chance to contribute as a situational, wildcat-style quarterback.