For LSU baseball fans who aren't making the trip to Houston for the Shriners Classic, there are a variety of ways to stream the games live.
LSU plays Oklahoma at 3 p.m. Friday; No. 1 Texas at 7 p.m. on Saturday; and Baylor at 7 p.m. Sunday.
All games will be televised live on MLB Network and AT&T Sports Southwest. In addition, all games will stream live for free on Astros.com, as well as the Houston Astros Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. The MLB app will also stream the games.
Subscribers to AT&T SportsNet Southwest can also stream all games live on the AT&T SportsNet app.