COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The LSU women’s basketball team notched its best road victory of the season Thursday night with a 57-54 defeat of No. 10 Texas A&M.
Jailin Cherry led the Lady Tigers (12-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) with 12 points off the bench. None of LSU’s starters scored in double figures.
Instead, LSU relied on defense, holding the Aggies (14-2, 2-1) to 34% shooting (18 of 53) from the floor and 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Texas A&M was hampered by an ankle injury to star point guard Chennedy Carter, who left late in the first half with 12 points and Texas A&M leading 27-21.
Ayana Mitchell had nine points and 10 rebounds for LSU, and Khayla Pointer had seven points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Tigers had 17 assists on 24 made field goals.
N’dea Jones led the Aggies with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
The game was a bounce-back performance for LSU after losing 69-65 on Sunday at Missouri, which entered that game 3-11.
Now, LSU returns home tied for third place in the SEC for a home game with Ole Miss on Sunday. That will be followed by three consecutive Top 25 opponents: at No 13 Mississippi State, home vs. No. 14 Kentucky and at No. 23 Tennessee.
The game vs. Ole Miss tips off at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.