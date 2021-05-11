Former LSU women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas was introduced Tuesday as the new president of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Fargas takes over team president duties from Bill Laimbeer, who is giving up the role to focus on coaching the team.
“When I made the decision to come here it was because I have a huge passion for the sport,” Fargas said at a news conference, “but more importantly I have a passion for our ability to be more than just a game. The impact that our players have had not just in the basketball community but society as a whole — I want to be a part of that.
“We are going to do everything in our power to make our front office the best in the business, and provide our players with all the tools they need to bring a championship to Las Vegas.”
Aces owner Mark Davis said the hiring of Fargas will help the franchise moving forward.
“This was a very important step for the organization to find somebody who could help bring us into the future,” said Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. "Nikki definitely checked all the boxes.”
LSU announced Fargas' resignation on April 24.
Fargas, 48, went 177-129 at LSU, the second-most wins in school history behind only Naismith Hall of Famer Sue Gunter (442-221, 1982-2004). But Fargas’ winning percentage of .578 was the second-lowest in program history, ahead of only Barbara Swanner (.533, 1978-82).
The former Tennessee player and coach, who came to LSU after three seasons as head coach at UCLA, led the Tigers to five 20-win seasons and six NCAA tournament appearances. That included trips to the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2014. LSU was virtually assured of earning another NCAA bid after going 20-10 in 2019-20, but the tournament was canceled by the pandemic.