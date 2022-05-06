Ma’Khail Hilliard was running late.
Still tired from his trip to the 2021 Knoxville super regional, he decided to take his own car to the family getaway, to Tiki Tubing in Denham Springs. His dad, Keith, had insisted that he get all three boys together for Father’s Day after the season ended: Ja’Bori (“Bo”), 31; Christian (“Deke”), 28; and Ma’Khail (“Mooch”), 23.
Getaways could be hard, because both of Ma’Khail’s older brothers work full-time, and Ja’Bori also has a son and daughter. A morning on the river seemed easy. It was June 19.
Ma’Khail had some news: He was planning to tell Keith he intended to return to LSU for his fifth season and finish his bachelor’s degree. Ma’Khail envisioned the two of them lounging on their back patio in Central after the trip on a sunny Sunday afternoon, listening to music and talking baseball.
Instead, Ma’Khail was driving down a muddy back road, looking for his family on the Amite River. They had to drop a location pin on his phone.
When he arrived, he watched as his dad’s body was bagged and carried away by a coroner.
Christian had called Ma'Khail while he was on the way to tell him that Keith had drowned. Ma’Khail didn’t believe it at first. He thought it was a joke.
It wasn't. His two brothers, alongside their mother, Lisa, had rotated turns performing CPR after removing his body from a sinkhole in the water.
“They were covered in mud, and there were sharp, metal objects in the water. It didn’t look like a place where a family should go,” Ma’Khail said.
A special bond
The moment Ma’Khail saw his dad for the last time still pains Lisa. Ten months later, she’s sitting on a couch in her home with Ja’Bori and Christian by her side.
She has enthusiastically recalled every detail of Keith’s life, laughing and reminiscing about the days he coached their sons in baseball — and for the first time, she’s told the story of his death without crying.
Then the room falls silent.
Christian leans forward. His elbows rest on his knees as he rationalizes why he had to be the one to tell his brother what happened over the phone.
“When you grow up with five people in your family, in that moment, you want him to be a part of the situation, so that’s the first thing I grab onto,” Christian says. “I just wanted him to be in that moment. We were all sitting on the ground, and Dad was laid out.”
Ja’Bori leans back on the couch. He’s more like Ma’Khail: quiet, reserved. He has let Lisa and Christian tell the story.
A portrait of Keith is centered on the wall above the television, and flanked by shelves of trophies and medals.
Like Ma’Khail, the family says Ja’Bori, the eldest son, was a true pitcher, a craftsman — the test run of Keith’s teachings, which were perfected by the time Ma’Khail came around.
But Ja’Bori says his little brother had something different: God-given talent.
“Now he has an extra angel on his shoulders helping him,” Ja’Bori says.
The curveball
Lisa laughs as she takes one of the baseballs off a living-room shelf and demonstrates the different pitching grips, starting with Ma'Khail's signature pitch: her middle finger on the laces and index resting next to it, her thumb holding the bottom, for a 12-6 curveball. She slides her fingers through three different grips.
“I’ve never thrown a ball in my life, but watching Keith Hilliard: ‘This will get the ball to do that, and this will get the ball to do that,’ ” Lisa said. “It was how he taught Ma’Khail how to hold the ball, not throw it.”
Ma’Khail’s strength is his breaking balls. He’s not a flamethrower but an artist. But that doesn’t fit the bill of a typical Southeastern Conference starter on Friday nights with menacing fastballs approaching triple digits.
“If you watch him do his thing in the bullpen, you're not wowed by his size; you're not wowed by his velocity,” LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly said. “In order to see his real work, you have to watch him compete. You have to watch him be challenged and kind of have his back against the wall.”
Ma'Khail didn’t learn his breaking pitches from high-dollar pitching coaches, but from his older brother and his dad on the field next to his house while playing youth baseball with the Scotlandville Hornets.
Keith coached all the neighborhood kids in football, baseball and basketball every day after school with his old college buddy, LeRoy Hollins, 53. Together, they started the Scotlandville Sports Academy, and it became the place where a lot of top LSU athletes got their start — including Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ty Davis-Price, Derek Stingley Jr. and Damone Clark.
Keith believed he was coaching kids for the next coach. A former collegiate tennis player at Southern University with a degree in therapeutic recreation and leisure studies, Keith understood the body’s mechanics, which is why he was enamored with baseball.
At first, Ma’Khail was the little kid digging holes in the dirt. As he grew older, he always was grouped with his older brothers while he learned how to pitch.
Ja’Bori said he learned how to throw a curveball when he was throwing with Josh Burris at practice one day. (Burris went on to play for LSU-Eunice, then the Minnesota Twins.)
“He said, ‘Look, put your hands around the seams,’ and we just (were) playing with it until eventually we got good enough,’ ” Ja’Bori said. “We had to be 13, but that was the day right there.”
As Keith and Hollins started to take the Scotlandville Hornets out of town for travel ball, they noticed the effectiveness of not just Ja’Bori’s curveball but also the quality of opponents they faced.
“When we were coaching in Little League, our kids never really saw off-speed pitches. So when we took travel baseball teams, we would run up against teams who threw off-speed pitches and we couldn’t hit them,” Hollins said. “Keith said, ‘Well, if we can’t hit a lot of off-speed pitches, there are a lot of kids who can’t hit the off-speed. So if I teach them to off-speed pitch, longevity and success as a pitcher would be there.’ ”
Their idea, Hollins said, is that kids should learn the changeup and the curveball first. Then they can “retrofit” the fastball, a less complex throw, into their arsenal.
“He’s not going to throw 95 or 98 (mph), because we didn’t have all the money in the world to get the type of training that other kids got. So Ma’Khail always pitched top-half,” Lisa said. “His mechanics and his legs — the strength where that fastball comes from — Ma’Khail was so used to pitching all arm, so that’s just kind of how it went along. In my mind, I’m thinking, the right coach is going to get him throwing fast.”
Ma’Khail can throw hard — he did in a tryout with the Miami Marlins in the summer after he graduated high school — but he was all over the place. He wasn’t throwing strikes, so he stuck with what worked.
Ma’Khail has now pitched in the opening game of four SEC series this season, and with the exception of LSU's road trip against Arkansas — where he posted a no-decision — he’s won every game. He is 5-0 this year, and he hasn’t lost a game since the 2019 season, putting him at 12-0 since then.
“Results are results ... and it can be challenging for a team to come in and kind of get spun around in circles from him,” Kelly said. “Throwing that curveball or that slider and mixing, you have to go into the weekend having to prepare for a lot of different things. You can't just say, ‘Oh, he's gonna throw a fastball and changeup; let's hit those two pitches.’ So I think it makes it hard on opposing teams.
“I don't think there's a blueprint for how this should be done. You put your best guy on Friday, because he's a winner.”
Missing face in the crowd
On a Friday night in Starkville, Mississippi, after his outing, Ma’Khail pulled a small, silver pendant out of his pocket. It held a picture of his father.
As he stuffed it back in, Ma'Khail folded his arms, his eyes looking at the sky, sparkling from the reflection of Dudy Noble Field’s lights on an evening in early April.
He was thinking about answering a question: What is it like to start on a Friday night in the SEC?. But at the same time, it’s almost like he’s looking for his dad in heaven.
Ma’Khail used to look to the stands to see Keith patting his chest. The last time he did was in Knoxville, Tennessee, for last year's super regional.
It’s something he started in youth baseball, because he knew Ma’Khail’s heart felt like it would beat out of his chest. So Keith would tell him to take a deep breath, then pat his chest in a slow motion, signifying a slower heartbeat.
That’s where Ma’Khail’s poise comes from.
His windup is like a dance as he slides his leg upward, pauses, then delivers his pitch. He doesn’t celebrate after strikeouts, and when he retires the side, he simply shuffles his feet and slowly jogs off the dirt as the last one to reach the dugout.
While his tendencies are the same, his mindset is different this year without his dad.
“This is basically my therapy, coming here day in and day out with my guys and going out and playing,” Ma’Khail said.
Lisa, the family’s loud cheerleader to Keith’s contrasting calm presence, brings the party.
She still feels the void left by Keith’s absence, getting a mere three or four hours of sleep every night without him. But she doesn’t show it.
“When I go to games to watch Ma’Khail, it is hard because it's not fair,” Lisa said. “I have to watch my son and think about him without his father, without his mentor.”
Leaving a legacy
Ma'Khail isn't flashy in nature, but his jewelry sparkles enough for Keith to see from the heavens.
He wears a diamond cross necklace to match a cross earring that dangles from his right ear, along with a diamond stud burrowed in his left lobe.
But his most notable piece is a gold, diamond-studded “52” necklace. After Ma'Khail's high school team won the state championship in 2017, Keith promised to buy it for him if he became a starter at LSU.
This season, he’s fulfilling a prophecy.
“At the end of last year, my dad told me, ‘I believe that you're gonna leave LSU a legend,’ ” Hilliard said. “And I believe that, too.”