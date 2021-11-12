Will Wade wasn’t kidding when he gave a succinct scouting report on the LSU basketball team’s second game of the season against Texas State.
“It’ll be tough sledding,” Wade said in offering a preview of what his team would be facing Friday night.
Sledding would have been easy against a team that ranked 11th nationally in allowing just 61.7 points per game last season.
It was more like trying to pull a truck out of the swamp, especially in the first half, before LSU managed to loosen up Texas State’s defense in an eventual 84-59 win in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (2-0) trailed by as many as eight points late in the first half and went to the locker room on the short end of a 37-32 score after shooting just 44.0% from the field.
On the other hand, Texas State (1-1) shot 50.0% while displaying a sticky defense that Wade knew the Bobcats would bring.
“In the first half, we played right into their hands,” Wade said. “We were too passive. ”
But it all changed rather quickly in the second half after LSU came out and was more assertive on both ends of floor — but particularly on the offensive end.
“I can’t really say what I said at halftime,” a smiling Wade said. “We just weren’t playing hard enough. We were hoping they would miss instead of us forcing them to miss.”
The Tigers responded early in the second half and took their first lead since the 6:50 mark of the first half on Eric Gaines’ two free throws with 17:35 remaining.
That made it 40-39, and, after relinquishing the lead a few seconds later, took complete control of the contest.
LSU used a massive 38-14 run over the next 11-plus minutes to build its largest lead to that point (78-55) with 3:48 left and eventually pushed the margin to 25 with 1:01 remaining.
The Tigers, who outscored the Bobcats 52-22 in the second half, had four players score in double digits.
Tari Eason and Darius Days had 17 points each, with both hitting 7 of 13 field-goal attempts, and Brandon Murray and Alex Fudge had 14 each.
Fudge, who came off the bench to play 10 minutes in the first half, was 5 of 5 from the field.
“Give a ton of credit to Fudge because he saved our ass in the first half,” Wade said. “Fudge did a tremendous job and showed flashes in his production.”
Eason notched his second double-double when he picked up a team-high 10 rebounds to lead LSU to a 33-27 edge on the glass.
Murray scored all 14 of his points and Eason got 13 of his 17 in the second half.
“Obviously, it was a great win,” Wade said. “The second half, we were tremendous. We just weren’t aggressive enough in the first half, and we got going in the second half.”
In doing so, the Tigers gave the Bobcats a dose of their own medicine on the defensive end.
LSU forced Texas State into five shot-clock violations and 16 total turnovers.
The Tigers also blocked five shots in the second half after getting just one in the first half and came up with seven steals for the game.
Wade admitted to being a bit concerned when Texas State led for nearly 12 minutes of the first half and built an eight-point advantage on a Nighael Ceaser dunk with 1:08 to play.
“Oh yeah, I was just trying to get to halftime because I knew the adjustments we had to make and what we needed to do,” Wade said. “They’re really good on offense and we couldn’t adjust on the fly.
“We had to get to halftime with a working margin because I felt like we could do some things in the second half.”
Wade’s team shot 63.0% in the second half in making 17 of 27 attempts, knocking down 7 of 9 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, while Texas State shot just 32.0% in going 8 of 25 from the floor.
Isiah Small led Texas State with 13 points, while Caleb Asberry finished with 12 and Mason Harrell 10. They were held to 14 second-half points after getting 21 in the first half.
“We just needed to throw them off rhythm, which we did a much better job of in the second half,” Wade said. “We bloicked some shots, made some athletic plays. It was a total team effort.”