LSU blew the doors off Vanderbilt, but injuries bit the Tigers pretty hard Saturday in Nashville.

Among those injuries, LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall fractured a foot and will miss a few weeks, according to Sports Illustrated.

"It doesn't look good, for now," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game.

Marshall left the game in the second half. He was off to a hot start this season: six of his 20 catches were for touchdowns.

Two other big-name players for LSU left the game with injuries too.

Linebacker Michael Divinity appeared to suffer a leg injury while making a tackle on a Vanderbilt running back with just more than four minutes remaining in the first half. LSU led 38-10 at the time.

Orgeron described Divinity's injury as "pretty significant" but added "no breaks or nothing."

After the game, Orgeron said he'll know more Sunday about Divinity's injury. In a halftime interview with the SEC Network, Orgeron said he looked forward to Divinity and pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson's return. Chaisson was dressed out but didn't play.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson hurt his ankle in the first half and didn't return. Orgeron said after the game that Jefferson will be OK.

i’m good just a lil ankle sprain — JJETS✈️ (@jjetsjeff9) September 21, 2019

LSU is off this week and hosts Utah State at home in two weeks.