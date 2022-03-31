When CBS announcer Jim Nantz started using his now signature “Hello, friends” line at the 2002 PGA Championship, it was to make a connection with his father, Jim Nantz Jr. — an effort to cut through the fog of the Alzheimer’s disease that already had a grip on him.
It still reminds him of his dad, once a two-way football player at tiny Guilford College in North Carolina. The man who instilled in his now-famous son a love of sports, and introduced him to games when they lived in Metairie, when James William Nantz III was a young boy.
They went together to the Saints’ very first game in 1967 at Tulane Stadium. A year later, they watched the Sugar Bowl basketball tournament at Loyola Field House, young Jim’s first college basketball games. One of the teams in the field was Houston, which is where Nantz ended up going to college and playing on its super-successful golf team.
Tulane Stadium and Loyola Field House are long gone now. But indelible memories remain for Nantz, whose family moved to New Orleans in 1965 and lived on Green Acres Court in Metairie from 1966-69.
“This was the second place I ever lived," said Nantz, who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It was really meaningful. Deeply meaningful.
Nantz once said he went to all the Saints games, adding that he “was a huge Saints fan.”
Nantz, 62, is back in New Orleans this weekend to call the play-by-play on the Final Four, as he’s done since 1991. Taking away 2020, when the NCAA tournament was canceled, this is his 31st one.
His Final Four assignments started before that, though, at the 1986 Final Four in Dallas. LSU was one of the teams in the semifinals, losing to eventual champion Louisville. Nantz was the pregame, halftime and postgame host then. A year later, at the Final Four at the Superdome, he remembers being handed the script for something called “One Shining Moment.”
“I looked at it and thought, ‘What is this thing?’ ” Nantz once said. “It started right here.”
With his work on the NFL, college basketball and golf, his job often has him intersecting with his New Orleans roots. Nantz was on the call for CBS at Super Bowl XLIV in January 2010 when the Saints won, just 18 months after his father died.
“To know that I was there from Game 1 and was very aware of all the lean years and that I got to be there for the ultimate coronation …” Nantz said in a 2012 interview. “For the call, I played it right down the middle, as neutral as I can be. Meanwhile, my mother was sitting in the stands there in Miami decked out head-to-toe in Saints gear. Full regalia. We were tethered to the Saints. I wish my dad could have lived to see them win the Super Bowl.”
Not long after the final notes of this year’s “One Shining Moment” play out after Monday night’s final, Nantz will be on a plane for Augusta, Georgia, to begin his call of next week's Masters tournament. He’s done this double duty since 1986, a pair of assignments that never gets old.
“(These) are the happiest days of the year for me,” Nantz said. “I’m not kidding. I love the back-to-back challenge of calling the Final Four, the fevered pitch of a Final Four or a championship game and the beauty and tradition and history of Augusta the next day.
“I live for it. I really do.”
Friends, the young boy who grew up on Green Acres Court has come a long way.