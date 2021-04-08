LSU on Thursday announced the addition of graduate transfer Ariyah Copeland to the women's basketball team. Copeland will transfer from Alabama after completing her degree.
“The LSU family welcomes Ariyah Copeland,” LSU coach Nikki Fargas said. “Ariyah’s impact on the game is going to be immediate. Her ability to score the ball will give us another threat in the paint. She proved that by finishing No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in field goal percentage. Ariyah plays this game with great passion and is going to be a great addition to our team.”
Copeland, a 6-foot-3 forward, was a four-year player for Alabama. The Columbus, Georgia, native, had 16 career double-doubles and is No. 2 on the school's career field-goal percentage list at 55.8%. During her fourth season she shot 60.9% from the field which ranked third in the nation and first in the SEC. It was the top single-season field goal percentage in Alabama history.
Copeland played in 111 games and started 77 for the Crimson Tide. She averaged 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the four seasons. In 2020-21, she averaged 14.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She has 97 career blocked shots, including 25 this past season.
Copeland was rated No. 50 overall by Prospects Nation and No. 72 overall by All Star Girls report coming out of Columbus High School in 2017.
Copeland is graduating from Alabama with a degree in human performance exercise science.