LSU backup quarterback Peter Parrish has been indefinitely suspended from the team for a violation of team rules, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday evening.
Parrish hasn't been with the team "for a while," Orgeron said, and was not with the team during off-season workouts following the program's national championship win in mid-January.
Orgeron said he doesn't know when Parrish will return to the team.
Although the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Parrish did not play as a true freshman in 2019, he was the most experienced option behind starter Myles Brennan. LSU's quarterback depth is now left to TJ Finley and Max Johnson, true freshmen who enrolled early and are practicing with the team this spring.
LSU still has three scholarship spots available in its 2020 recruiting class, and Orgeron's coaching staff was already exploring adding transfers to fill out the 25 scholarships the NCAA allots each collegiate program annually.
Orgeron said his staff hasn't yet decided whether they will seek adding another quarterback to make up for the loss of Parrish.
"We'll see," Orgeron said. "We're going to see at the end of spring. We don't know that yet. We haven't made a decision yet. It's not either way right now, whether we're going to take one or we're not going to take one. Right now, I'm very pleased with what Myles is doing."
Available options include former Miami quarterback Jarren Williams, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in January. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions as a redshirt freshman in 2019, when the Hurricanes went 6-7.
Parrish, a former four-star for Central High in Phenix City, Alabama, signed with the Tigers in the 2019 recruiting class, and he was LSU's first high school quarterback signee in two recruiting cycles.
He led Central High to the Class 7A state championship, and his career numbers in two seasons (2,290 yards passing; 1,312 rushing in two seasons) were limited due to playing in a two-quarterback system with Tucker Melton, who signed with Bowling Green in December.
Parrish was LSU's third scholarship quarterback in 2019, a year in which he sat out and earned an additional redshirt season of eligibility.
LSU's quarterback depth was at its deepest since Joe Burrow arrived in the spring of 2018 as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, a development that turned into a four-man quarterback competition that included Brennan and led to the transfers of Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse.
Now, LSU must lean on two true freshmen to push Brennan in practice and take over one of the team's most essential positions if Brennan suffers injury.
Brennan "has a big jump" on Finley and Johnson, Orgeron said, which is expected since this will be Brennan's fourth year on campus and the 6-foot-4, 207-pound junior spent the past two seasons behind the Heisman Trophy-winning Burrow.
"If they can't push him," Orgeron said, "obviously they're going to have to be ready to go in the game if he gets hurt, and I think that's what I'm concerned with right now."
Finley, a former three-star from Ponchatoula High, was ranked the No. 19 pro-style quarterback, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 257-pound freshman was a mid-year enrollee and began practicing with the Tigers immediately after signing with the program on Dec. 18.
Johnson, a four-star Georgia native who was ranked the No. 10 pro-style quarterback, joined LSU later during the postseason.
Finley was a three-year starter at Ponchatoula High, where he threw for 2,738 yards, 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2019. Finley also rushed for 110 yards and eight touchdowns, and the Green Wave lost to Destrehan in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Johnson is the son of Brad Johnson, who quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the franchise's Super Bowl XXXVII championship, and the nephew of former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt.
Johnson threw for 2,143 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior at Oconee County High, which lost in the Class 4A state championship.
Orgeron said Finley and Johnson are sharing the second-team snaps in spring practice (Brennan gets all the first-team snaps). The two freshmen still have a ways to go to be steady options behind Brennan.
"The first day was a little shaky," Orgeron said. "They're freshmen. They're trying. They've been excellent. They're two hard workers, great young men. I'll tell you, they threw the long ball very well. Max had some good throws. TJ had some good throws. I think they both made some improvement today. They're very hard workers. They're going to have to continue to improve throughout the spring, and I think they will."